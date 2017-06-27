Mission Therapeutics Appoints Scientific Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mission Therapeutics, a drug discovery and development company focused
on selectively targeting deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs) to treat
serious diseases including mitochondrial diseases, neurodegeneration,
inflammation and cancer, today announced the formation of its inaugural
Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).
Mission’s co-founder and CSO, Professor Steve Jackson, FRS, FMedSci will
chair the SAB, where he will be joined by four independent,
internationally renowned scientists:
-
Professor Sir Philip Cohen FRS, FRSE, FFMedSci, FAA, Professor
of Enzymology and Deputy Director of the Division of Signal
Transduction Therapy, School of Life Sciences, University of Dundee,
Scotland
-
Professor Patrick Chinnery FRCP, FMedSci, Head of the
Department of Clinical Neurosciences, University of Cambridge, England
-
Professor Jacob Corn, Director at the Innovative Genomics
Institute, and Assistant Adjunct Professor in the Department of
Molecular and Cell Biology, University of California, Berkeley, USA
-
Professor Titia Sixma, Group Leader and Head of Biochemistry
Division at the Netherlands Cancer Institute, Professor at Erasmus MC
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Mission has built a leadership position and strength in the DUB field,
and the SAB will provide strategic advice to the Company as it shapes
and progresses its therapeutic programs and pipeline of first-in-class
DUB inhibitors.
On welcoming the members to the SAB, Dr. Anker Lundemose, Mission’s CEO,
said:
“We have attracted a prestigious group of experts to our Scientific
Advisory Board, where they bring a wealth of experience across, cell
signaling, posttranslational modifications, mitochondrial diseases,
neurodegeneration and oncology.
“The formation of this Board will help drive forward the clear clinical
potential of our unique DUB platform for the production of
first-in-class compounds targeting specific disease-associated DUBs for
key indications where effective therapies are currently unavailable. The
SAB members’ insights and guidance will prove invaluable as we
prioritize and advance our programs.”
For more information about the members of the SAB, see: http://missiontherapeutics.com/press-release/mission-therapeutics-appoints-scientific-advisory-board/
NOTES TO EDITORS:
About Mission Therapeutics
Mission Therapeutics is discovering and developing first-in-class
therapeutics that inhibit disease-associated deubiquitylating enzymes
(DUBs) involved in serious diseases including mitochondrial diseases,
neurodegeneration, inflammation and cancer.
Mission has built a proprietary world-leading DUB platform that is
generating a rich pipeline of highly potent and specific small molecule
drug candidates. These candidates have excellent clinical and commercial
potential. Using patient selection strategies, the Company is now
progressing several programs towards clinical development.
The Company has strong collaborations with key academic and research
centers including Cancer Research UK Laboratories & Gurdon Institute at
University of Cambridge, Oxford Parkinson's Disease Centre at University
of Oxford, and the Wellcome Trust Mitochondrial Research Centre at
Newcastle University.
In February 2016, Mission completed an $86m financing that was led by
Touchstone Innovations and Woodford Patient Capital Trust, and included
participation from existing investors Sofinnova Partners, Roche Venture
Fund, Pfizer Venture Investments and SR One.
Mission Therapeutics was founded in 2011 and its leadership team
comprises international, commercial and scientific experience. The
Company is based at the Babraham Research Campus, Cambridge, UK.
Find out more about Mission Therapeutics at www.missiontherapeutics.com
or follow @MISSIONTherapeu.
About deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs)
DUBs comprise a group of around 100 proteins that play important roles
in regulating ubiquitylation. This process is where ubiquitin – a small
regulatory protein so called because it is present in all complex
organisms and virtually every all cells in the body – controls protein
homeostasis, protein activity, intracellular location, and sub-cellular
turnover or degradation.