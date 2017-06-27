VarmX Raises Seed Capital For Development Of Modified Blood Coagulation Factor X

LEIDEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VarmX, a Dutch, Leiden based biotech company focusing on the
development of therapies in the field of hemostasis and thrombosis,
today announced the final closing of its seed financing round. New
participants providing this seed capital are Dutch VC BioGeneration
Ventures (BGV) and regional economic development agency
InnovationQuarter. The funds will enable VarmX to advance its lead
compound PseudoXa, a modified factor X as a safe and effective factor Xa
inhibitor reversal agent.
To avoid spontaneous stroke or vein thrombosis, currently millions of
patients in the US routinely take factor Xa inhibitors, also called
direct oral anti-coagulants (DOACs), such as apixaban, edoxaban or
rivaroxaban. There is a significant unmet medical need, as no effective
treatment is available for patients experiencing severe (internal)
bleeding or requiring emergency surgery. Due to the increasing use of
factor Xa inhibitors for anti-coagulation, the global market for this
compound is growing rapidly.
Investors
With their investments, BGV and InnovationQuarter
enable the company to speed up the development of the compound,
particularly setting up the manufacturing process. Previously VarmX
received a pre-seed investment from Leiden University and UNIIQ, the
early-stage proof-of-concept investment fund for the South-Holland
province.
Pieter Reitsma, Professor emeritus of Molecular and Experimental
Medicine at LUMC and CSO of VarmX explains: “Innovative research into
the properties of a snake venom provided the scientific basis for the
factor Xa reversal agent. This is exemplary of the translation of basic
research into a potential life-saving therapy.”
Francis Quint, Head InnovationQuarter Capital, states: “We are very
pleased to invest in a LUMC spin off taking a promising research program
conducted in Leiden onto the global stage of pharmaceutical development.”
“We believe the product is based on very elegant science in an area
of significant and growing unmet need: unstoppable bleeding in an
increasing patient population. It fits very well with our funds’
focus on truly innovative products that have the potential to positively
impact patient care” comments Oskar Slotboom, partner at BGV and
chairman of VarmX.
About VarmX
VarmX is a pharmaceutical spin-off from the
Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), founded in 2016 by professor
Pieter Reitsma. He is a world leading expert in hemostasis and
thrombosis. The company’s leading product in development, PseudoXa, is a
new therapeutic protein to stop acute bleeding in patients taking factor
Xa inhibitors, such as the commonly used apixaban.
About BioGeneration Ventures (BGV)
BioGeneration Ventures
(BGV) is a specialist life sciences venture capital firm, with a focus
on early stage European biotech, medtech, and diagnostics companies. BGV
has a strong track record of significant financial returns through
investing in innovations in healthcare and providing the expertise to
build world-class teams. BGV manages funds investing in areas where the
science, the unmet medical need, and the potential to promptly
demonstrate a significant proof of concept all come together.
Successful investments include divestment of Dezima Pharma to Amgen for
up to USD 1.55 billion in total deal value and in Acerta Pharma for up
to USD 7 billion with a guaranteed payment of USD 4 billion. In both
companies BGV was founding investor. The Acerta Pharma sale was the
largest exit ever of a privately held European biotech company. Over the
last decade BGV has made over 20 investments.
BGV is based in Naarden, The Netherlands, and closely collaborates with
Forbion Capital Partners.
www.biogenerationventures.com
About InnovationQuarter
InnovationQuarter is the regional
development agency for West Holland. InnovationQuarter finances
innovative and fast-growing companies, assists international companies
in establishing their businesses in West Holland, and facilitates
(international) collaboration between innovative entrepreneurs,
knowledge institutes and government. In this way, and in cooperation
with the business community, InnovationQuarter supports the development
of West Holland to become one of the most innovative regions in Europe.
The InnovationQuarter investment fund - which currently consists of € 80
million committed capital - offers venture capital to young technology
companies and SMEs with growth plans in the region to bring new
innovations to market. Through the fund, InnovationQuarter can raise the
regional economy to a higher level.
InnovationQuarter is an initiative of the Ministry of Economic Affairs,
the Province of South Holland, the Cities of Rotterdam, The Hague,
Leiden, Delft, Drechtsteden, Westland and Zoetermeer, Delft University
of Technology (TU Delft), Leiden University, the Leiden University
Medical Center and Erasmus Medical Centre and Foundation HEID (Holding
Fund for Economic Investment The Hague).
www.innovationquarter.nl