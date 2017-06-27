 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
OxyContin Maker Urges Judges To Stop Release Of Secret Marketing Records



6/27/2017 7:00:33 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A state appeals court Monday heard arguments over whether secret records regarding the marketing of the powerful prescription opioid OxyContin should be released to the public.

A three-judge panel of the Kentucky Court of Appeals is considering a request from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma to overturn a lower court ruling ordering the release of the documents — the result of a motion filed by STAT. The records include a deposition of Dr. Richard Sackler, a former president of Purdue and a member of the family that owns the privately held Connecticut company.

Read at STAT


