Merck & Co. (MRK) Provides Update On REVEAL Outcomes Study Of Anacetrapib

KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada,
today announced that the REVEAL (Randomized EValuation of the Effects of
Anacetrapib through Lipid modification) outcomes study of anacetrapib
met its primary endpoint, significantly reducing major coronary events
(defined as the composite of coronary death, myocardial infarction, and
coronary revascularization) compared to placebo in patients at risk for
cardiac events who are already receiving an effective LDL-C lowering
regimen. The safety profile of anacetrapib in the early analysis was
generally consistent with that demonstrated in previous studies of the
drug, including accumulation of anacetrapib in adipose tissue, as has
been previously reported. Merck plans to review the results of the trial
with external experts, and will consider whether to file new drug
applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other
regulatory agencies. The results of the REVEAL study will be presented
at the European Society of Cardiology meeting on Aug. 29, 2017.
Anacetrapib is Merck’s investigational cholesteryl ester transfer
protein (CETP) inhibitor. The REVEAL study is a randomized, double-blind
placebo-controlled clinical trial to assess the efficacy and safety of
adding anacetrapib to effective LDL-lowering treatment with atorvastatin
for a median duration of at least 4 years among approximately 30,000
patients at high risk of cardiovascular events. REVEAL was designed and
independently conducted by investigators at the Clinical Trial Service
Unit (CTSU) at the University of Oxford, the trial’s regulatory sponsor,
in collaboration with the TIMI Study Group based at Brigham and Women’s
Hospital in Boston and Merck. Merck provided funding for REVEAL. Details
on the REVEAL study design are available at clinicaltrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/show/NCT01252953.
