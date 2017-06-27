Ra Pharma (RARX) Announces Initial Data From Phase II Clinical Trial Of RA101495 In PNH

- Company to Host Conference Call Today, June 27, at 8:00am ET to
Discuss Initial Data
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ra
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) today announced initial data
from the Company’s global Phase 2 clinical program evaluating RA101495
for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). Ra
Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the
development of next-generation therapeutics for the treatment of
complement-mediated diseases and is developing RA101495 as a novel,
subcutaneously-administered (SC) inhibitor of complement component 5
(C5).
The dose-finding Phase 2 clinical program is designed to evaluate the
safety, tolerability, preliminary efficacy, pharmacokinetics (PK) and
pharmacodynamics (PD) of RA101495 in patients with PNH (see About
RA101495 Phase 2 Clinical Program, below). Currently, the study has
three eculizumab-naïve patients enrolled, of which two have completed
seven weeks of follow-up and are included in the Company’s initial data
set. Review of these initial data enables the opening of Cohort B, which
will enroll patients switching from eculizumab, the current standard of
care, for PNH.
Notable findings include:
-
No safety or tolerability concerns identified; no injection site
reactions
-
Near-complete inhibition of hemolytic activity
-
Rapid declines in lactate dehydrogenase (LDH); mean LDH at Week 7 =
1.6X upper limit of normal (ULN)
-
100% compliance with once daily, subcutaneous self-administration
At the week 6 visit, one patient reported recurrence of PNH symptoms
associated with hemoglobinuria and an elevated LDH level. This episode
of breakthrough hemolysis occurred in the setting of an intercurrent
illness, judged by the investigator to be most likely due to a viral
infection. The episode was transient and resolved rapidly with LDH
levels returning to 1.3X ULN by the week 7 visit with resolution of
hemolytic symptoms.
“Currently, the only approved treatment for PNH is a monoclonal antibody
which must be administered intravenously every two weeks by healthcare
professionals,” said Principal Investigator Anita Hill, M.D., PhD, MRCP,
FRCPath, Consultant Haematologist for Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS
Trust, UK, and Lead Clinician for the National PNH Service in England.
“As a once daily, self-administered, subcutaneous therapy, RA101495 has
the potential to offer a convenient option for patients with PNH. These
initial data on eculizumab-naïve patients are encouraging, and I look
forward to seeing data from patients switching from eculizumab to
RA101495.”
“We are pleased by the initial results from this study, our first in PNH
patients, whose primary purpose is to gain important safety, preliminary
efficacy, PK and PD data in the target patient population,” said Doug
Treco, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ra Pharma. “These
data will help inform dose selection for pivotal trials and will help
refine our clinical development strategy. We look forward to giving you
an update on our progress around year-end.”
About RA101495
Ra Pharma is developing RA101495 for paroxysmal
nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), refractory
generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG), and lupus
nephritis (LN). The product is designed for convenient, once daily
SC self-administration. RA101495 is a synthetic, macrocyclic peptide
discovered using Ra Pharma’s powerful proprietary drug discovery
technology. The peptide binds complement component 5 (C5) with
sub-nanomolar affinity and allosterically inhibits its cleavage into C5a
and C5b upon activation of the classical, alternative or lectin
pathways. By binding to a region of C5 corresponding to C5b, RA101495
also disrupts the interaction between C5b and C6 and prevents assembly
of the membrane attack complex (MAC). This activity defines an
additional, novel mechanism for the inhibition of C5 function. In Phase
1 studies, dosing of RA101495 was well tolerated in healthy volunteers
and demonstrated sustained and near complete suppression of hemolysis
and complement activity. To learn more about RA101495, please visit: http://rapharma.com/pipeline/ra101495/.
About RA101495 Phase 2 Clinical Program
The global, dose-finding Phase 2 program is designed to evaluate the
safety, tolerability, preliminary efficacy, pharmacokinetics and
pharmacodynamics of RA101495 in patients with PNH. The study will
evaluate RA101495 in three cohorts. Cohort A includes eculizumab-naïve
patients, Cohort B includes patients switching from eculizumab to
RA101495 and a third cohort includes patients who are currently treated
with eculizumab but have evidence of an inadequate response. Patients in
all three cohorts will be eligible for a long-term extension study
following the completion of the initial 12-week studies. The primary
efficacy endpoint is change in lactate dehydrogenase from baseline to
the mean level from Week 6 to week 12.
About Ra Pharmaceuticals
Ra Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focusing on the development of next-generation therapeutics for
complement-mediated diseases. The Company discovers and develops
peptides and small molecules to target key components of the complement
cascade. For more information, please visit: www.rapharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including, but not limited to, statements regarding the safety, efficacy
and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates,
including RA101495. All such forward-looking statements are based on
management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by
such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include
the risks that Ra Pharma’s product candidates, including RA101495, will
not successfully be developed or commercialized; the risk that initial
data from the Company’s global Phase 2 clinical program evaluating
RA101495 for the treatment of PNH may not be indicative of final study
results; the risk that initial data from a limited number of patients
may not be indicative of results from the fully patient enrollment
planned for such study; as well as the other factors discussed in the
“Risk Factors” section in Ra Pharma’s most recently filed Annual Report
on Form 10-K, as well as other risks detailed in Ra Pharma’s subsequent
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no
assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Ra
Pharma will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they
will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Ra Pharma. All
information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and
Ra Pharma undertakes no duty to update this information unless required
by law.