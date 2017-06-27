RaNA Therapeutics Relaunches As Translate Bio To Advance RNA Therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RaNA Therapeutics today announced the company has relaunched as
Translate Bio (www.translate.bio).
The new name stems from the company’s focus on pioneering the
translation of RNA science into therapeutics promoting healthy gene
expression for people living with debilitating genetic diseases. In
addition to its new name, the company also announced the recent
leadership appointments of Michael Heartlein, Ph.D., as Chief Technical
Officer and Brian Fenton as Chief Business Officer.
In January, Translate Bio announced the company acquired the MRT
platform – a messenger RNA (mRNA) therapy platform developed by
subsidiaries of Shire plc – significantly expanding the company’s
ability to potentially correct a wide range of disease genotypes
regardless of mutation and access new targets not currently addressable
by existing modalities. Resulting from the acquisition, the company also
welcomed Shire’s former MRT employees and gained two near-clinic
programs in cystic fibrosis and ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC)
deficiency, a urea cycle disorder.
“Translate Bio is the combination of two passionate teams of scientists
coming together under one shared mission: to translate RNA science into
revolutionary medicines,” said Ron Renaud, Chief Executive Officer,
Translate Bio. “Representing a decade of RNA expertise and know-how, we
are poised to rapidly advance treatments in cystic fibrosis and OTC –
two historically hard-to-treat diseases where there is dire need.”
Leadership Appointments
In conjunction with the MRT platform acquisition, Translate Bio
appointed Michael Heartlein, Ph.D., as Chief Technical Officer in
January 2017. Dr. Heartlein’s extensive career in research and
development has focused on the discovery and development of platform
technologies, product discovery and product development. At Shire, he
discovered and led early development of several of Shire’s enzyme
replacement therapies and, most recently, discovered and developed
Shire's Messenger RNA Therapy (MRT) technology acquired by RaNA. Prior
to joining Shire, Dr. Heartlein held a hospital appointment in genetics
at Children's Hospital Boston and a faculty appointment in pediatrics at
Harvard Medical School. He received his Ph.D. in genetics from Oak Ridge
National Laboratory – University of Tennessee.
Translate Bio has also recently appointed Brian Fenton as Chief Business
Officer, who previously served as Vice President, Corporate Development
for RaNA since late 2015. Prior to joining RaNA, Mr. Fenton served as
Head of Business Development, Neuroscience at Shire, and was also
responsible for managing Shire’s portfolio investments. In addition, Mr.
Fenton spent several years in corporate development at Shire within the
company’s rare disease group, where he successfully identified, led and
executed a number of strategic transactions for the company. Prior to
Shire, Mr. Fenton spent over 11 years in various roles in business
development and alliance management at Idenix Pharmaceuticals, Codexis
and Abbott Laboratories. Mr. Fenton has an undergraduate degree in
biochemistry from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst, an M.S. in
chemical engineering from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the
Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Lead Programs in Cystic Fibrosis and Ornithine Transcarbamylase (OTC)
Deficiency, a Urea Cycle Disorder
Translate Bio is committed to building the leading portfolio of RNA
medicines with two near-clinic, lead programs in cystic fibrosis and
ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency, a urea cycle disorder.
Cystic fibrosis causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and
other organs. This inherited disease is caused by a defect in the CFTR
gene, which normally makes a protein that controls the movement of salt
and water in and out of the body’s cells. According to the Cystic
Fibrosis Foundation Patient Registry, more than 30,000 people are living
with CF in the U.S., and more than 70,000 worldwide. Approximately 1,000
people are newly diagnosed with CF each year. Translate Bio has
developed an mRNA therapy that targets the CFTR pathway. By providing a
new set of instructions to replace those of the defective CFTR gene,
healthy protein production can be restored for all patients, regardless
of mutation type.
Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency is a rare inborn error of
metabolism and the most common of the urea-cycle disorders. Occurring in
one out of every 40,000 births, OTC deficiency is a devastating disease.
Typically, newborns with this condition slip into a coma within 72 hours
of birth. Most suffer severe brain damage, half die in the first month
and half of the survivors die by age five. Translate Bio is rapidly
advancing a treatment utilizing its mRNA technology to restore healthy
levels of OTC protein production in the liver.
Additional Programs
Translate Bio’s platform for powering endogenous therapeutic protein
production is applicable to a broad range of diseases caused by
insufficient protein production. In addition to cystic fibrosis and OTC
deficiency, the company is committed to building a diverse pipeline of
development candidates and is currently exploring rare diseases of the
liver, lung and central nervous system (CNS), as well as other
therapeutic areas where its MRT technology may have an impact.
Upcoming Milestones
Translate Bio’s team of scientists has developed novel therapeutic mRNA,
designed to enable the in vivo production of both intracellular,
membrane-associated and secreted proteins. Clinical programs in cystic
fibrosis and OTC are expected to begin Phase 1 clinical testing in early
2018 and mid-2018, respectively.
In addition, Translate Bio has plans to centralize its Cambridge, Mass.
and Lexington, Mass. locations to a standalone location in Lexington by
the first quarter of 2018.
“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Translate Bio and the field of RNA
therapeutics,” continued Renaud. “Equipped with the most comprehensive
RNA-based platform in the industry, we are committed to making an impact
for people suffering from serious, life-threatening diseases. That
starts with filing our first IND by the end of this year, getting us one
step closer to reaching patients.”
About Translate Bio
Translate Bio is a leading biotechnology
company focused on pioneering the translation of RNA science into
therapeutics promoting healthy gene expression in people living with
debilitating genetic diseases. The company’s RNA platforms for powering
endogenous therapeutic protein production is applicable to a broad range
of diseases caused by insufficient protein production, including rare
diseases of the liver, lung and central nervous system (CNS). For more
information about the company, please visit www.translate.bio.