TP Therapeutics Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation Granted To TPX-0005 For Treatment Of Non-Small Cell Lung Adenocarcinomas Harboring ALK, ROS1, Or NTRK Oncogenic Rearrangements

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TP Therapeutics, Inc., a privately held, clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company focusing on addressing oncology drug
resistance, announced today that U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
has granted orphan drug designation to its leading clinical compound
TPX-0005 for “treatment of non-small cell lung adenocarcinomas harboring
ALK, ROS1, or NTRK oncogenic rearrangements.”
The FDA grants orphan drug designation to investigational drugs and
biologics that are intended for the treatment of rare diseases that
affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S. Orphan drug status is
intended to facilitate drug development for rare diseases and may
provide several benefits to drug developers, including seven years of
market exclusivity upon regulatory product approval, exemptions from
certain FDA application fees, and tax credits for qualified clinical
trials costs.
About TPX-0005
TPX-0005 is a potent and orally bioavailable small molecule kinase
inhibitor for ALK, ROS1, and TRK family. The clinical benefits of
targeting ALK, ROS1, or TRK fusion kinase have been demonstrated with
crizotinib, ceritinib, alectinib, and brigatinib, already approved for
the treatment of ALK+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC),
crizotinib for ROS1+ NSCLC, and larotrectinib and entrectinib in
clinical studies for TRK+ cancers. However, the successes of
these therapies are overshadowed by the development of acquired
resistance. The acquired solvent front mutations including ALK G1202R,
ROS1 G2032R, TRKA G595R and TRKC G623R render a common clinical
resistance to the current ALK, ROS1, and TRK inhibitors. TPX-0005 is a
potent kinase inhibitor against wildtype and mutated ALK, ROS1 and TRK
family kinases, especially the clinically significant solvent front
mutations, gatekeeper mutations, and emerging compound mutations after
multiple line treatments. TPX-0005 will provide new opportunities in the
clinic to inhibit the abnormal signaling of ALK, ROS1, or TRK family in
solid malignancies, and overcome multiple resistance mechanisms from the
refractory patients. TPX-0005 is currently being evaluated in a Phase
1/2, open-label, multi-center, first-in-human study of the safety,
tolerability, pharmacokinetics and anti-tumor activity in patients with
advanced solid tumors harboring ALK, ROS1, or NTRK1-3
rearrangements (TRIDENT-1, NCT03093116).
For additional information about TPX-0005 trial, please refer to www.clinicaltrials.gov.
Interested patients and physicians can also contact the TP Therapeutics
Oncology Clinical Trial Hotline at 1-858-276-0005 or email clinical@tptherapeutics.com.
About TP Therapeutics, Inc.
TP Therapeutics, Inc. (TP) is a clinical-stage structure-based drug
design company founded in October 2013 by Dr. J. Jean Cui, the lead
inventor of Pfizer’s oncology drug crizotinib. TP Team is focusing on
the design and development of novel chemical entities for established
oncogene drivers with high incidence of secondary resistance mutations,
newly identified disease-driven targets, and potential targets
regulating tumor microenvironment and tumor immunity. For more
information, please visit us at www.tptherapeutics.com.