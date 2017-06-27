NantCell, A NantWorks Company, To Acquire Altor BioScience

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NantCell, Inc., a member of the ecosystem of NantWorks companies, today
announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to
acquire Altor BioScience Corporation. Under the terms of the merger
agreement, each share of Altor BioScience capital stock will be
converted into the right to receive an upfront payment of $2.00 (payable
in cash and/or NantCell common stock at the election of each Altor
BioScience stockholder). The upfront payment alone represents over a 20
percent premium to Altor BioScience’s most recent equity financing
completed in March 2017 and a 33 percent premium to equity financings in
2016. Each share will also receive two Contingent Value Rights (CVR),
which entitle its holder to receive payments of up to an additional
$4.00 per share (payable in cash and/or NantCell common stock at the
election of each Altor BioScience stockholder) upon achievement of a
regulatory milestone and a sales milestone.
The transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both
companies, including the independent directors of Altor BioScience, and
is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of
the acquisition by shareholders of Altor BioScience. The acquisition is
expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.
About NantCell
NantCell, an entity controlled by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, is an
immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery of innovative antibody,
T cell and NK cell based treatments by developing molecularly targeted
therapeutics, based on the proteomic profile of the patient's tumor,
independent of the cancer's anatomical type.
NantCell's mission is to make obsolete the standard method of clinical
trial design of "trial and error" and replace it with a level of
quantitative predictability based on both the genomic and proteomic
profile performed a priori. The Company will tap into comprehensive
“omic” analytic tools and "big data" generated from supercomputing to
develop molecularly designed drugs in this era of genomics and
proteomics and identify patients and their tumor signature at the most
granular cellular, DNA and protein levels. Patients entering clinical
trials would be identified after a comprehensive “omic” analysis from
tissue to cell to DNA to RNA to protein to peptide to drug, and tested
based on this molecular profile to maximize clinical outcome and
minimize side effects. Through these integrated diagnostic methods, the
company is pursuing the vision of treating the biology of cancer rather
than the anatomy, and drive the immune system inherited by all to defeat
cancer. For more information please visit www.nanthealth.com and
follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter @Dr.PatSoonShiong.
About NantWorks
NantWorks, LLC, is the umbrella organization for an ecosystem of
companies committed to the convergence of 21st century innovative
platforms to transform how we work, live and play: NantHealth,
NantOmics, NantBioScience, NantCell and its affiliate NantKwest,
NantPharma, NantMobile, NantStudio, NantCapital and NantCloud.
Fact-based and solution-driven, each of NantWorks’ division companies
operates at the intersection of innovation and infrastructure.
Founded by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, scientist and inventor of the first
human nanoparticle chemotherapeutic agent Abraxane, the core mission for
NantWorks is convergence: to develop and deliver a diverse range of
technologies that accelerate innovation, broaden the scope of scientific
discovery, enhance ground-breaking research, and improve healthcare
treatment for those in need. NantWorks is building an integrated,
fact-based, genomically informed, personalized approach to the delivery
of care and the development of next generation diagnostics and
therapeutics. For more information please visit www.nantmobile.com
and www.nanthealth.com
and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter @Dr.PatSoonShiong.