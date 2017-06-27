Regenacy Pharma Appoints Simon S. Jones As President And Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regenacy
Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company
that is regenerating biological function by selective protein
acetylation, announced today the appointment of Simon S. Jones, Ph.D.,
as President and Chief Executive Officer to succeed Walter Ogier, who
will remain actively engaged with Regenacy as a member of the company’s
Board. Simon has been a member of the Regenacy management team, serving
as Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President Preclinical
Development, from the time the company was spun out from Acetylon
Pharmaceuticals in December 2016. Prior to that, he served as Senior
Vice President of Biology and Preclinical Development at Acetylon.
Since joining Acetylon in September 2009, and then at Regenacy, Simon
has been leading the research and development programs to expand the
clinical potential of the company’s selective HDAC inhibitors. These
include programs in multiple indications for the orally bioavailable,
HDAC6 selective inhibitor, ricolinostat (ACY-1215) and the company’s
HDAC1,2 inhibitor program in orphan blood disorders such as sickle cell
disease and beta-thalassemia.
“Simon’s extensive research and drug development experience will
continue to drive our ongoing efforts to develop selective HDAC
inhibitors for the treatment of peripheral neuropathies,
ciliopathic/polycystic diseases, hemoglobinopathies, cognitive disorders
and oncology indications,” said Marc Cohen, Co-Founder and Executive
Chairman of Regenacy. “We are very pleased to welcome Simon into his new
role as President and Chief Executive Officer at Regenacy. We would also
like to extend a sincere thank you to Walter for his leadership and
significant contributions in building Acetylon, orchestrating Acetylon’s
acquisition by Celgene, and launching Regenacy. We look forward to
Walter’s continued involvement with Regenacy as he transitions to an
advisory phase of his career.”
“Simon’s vision and dedication in building out the broad clinical
potential for selective HDAC inhibition, and his creation and leadership
of a uniquely open innovation research model, created the value of the
pipeline that is now being developed at Regenacy. There is no better
person to lead Regenacy as the company works to bring this next wave of
therapeutic opportunities forward into the clinic,” said Walter Ogier.
Simon Jones joined Acetylon from EPIX Pharmaceuticals Inc., where he was
Vice President of Biology and ADMET. Prior to EPIX, Dr. Jones held
senior level positions in drug discovery and preclinical development for
leading biotechnology companies including ArQule Inc., Curis Inc.,
Creative BioMolecules Inc. and earlier in his career, at Genetics
Institute/Wyeth, now part of Pfizer. He is an author of many
peer-reviewed publications and multiple US patents over the span of his
career. Dr. Jones received his B.Sc. Honors Degree and Ph.D. in
chemistry from Kings College, University of London, U.K., where he also
engaged in post-doctoral research, and subsequently in the Department
Biology and Chemistry at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology,
Cambridge, MA under the Nobel Laureate Prof. H.G. Khorana.
“Regenacy has a tremendous opportunity to further the development of
ricolinostat into Phase 2 clinical trials in peripheral neuropathy and
ciliopathic diseases and development of HDAC1,2 inhibitors to treat
blood and other disorders,” said Simon Jones. “It is an honor to assume
the role as President and Chief Executive Officer and to have the
opportunity to continue working with the incredible team at Regenacy.”
About Regenacy
Regenacy Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical
company regenerating biological function by protein acetylation for the
treatment of peripheral neuropathies, ciliopathic/polycystic diseases,
hemoglobinopathies, cognitive disorders and oncology indications. The
company’s selective inhibition technology provides superior safety
profiles and potential enhanced efficacy compared to non-selective HDAC
inhibitors. Regenacy’s programs selectively inhibit histone deacetylase
6 (HDAC6) to restore normal intracellular protein and organelle
transport in diabetic and other peripheral neuropathies and in
ciliopathic/polycystic diseases, and selectively inhibit HDACs 1 and 2
to restore oxygen transport in orphan blood disorders such as sickle
cell disease and beta-thalassemia, regenerate normal cognitive function
in patients with psychiatric disorders, and restore normal bone marrow
function through differentiation of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells. www.regenacy.com