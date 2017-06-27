|
A Look at the Deaths That Plagued Juno (JUNO) and Kite Pharma (KITE)'s CAR-T Trials
The toxicity of CAR-T therapies took on fresh importance with the discontinuation of Juno’s Rocket study of JCAR015 owing to deaths from cerebral oedema. Little wonder that when Novartis presented its update of the Eliana trial of CTL019 one spotlight fell on safety.
The good news, according to Saturday’s update at the European Haematology Association meeting, is that there were no new unexpected deaths, and no cerebral oedema. How this plays out will be important: precise safety data are hard to pin down, but an exhaustive EP Vantage search of various sources has yielded a definitive list of CAR-T deaths not due to disease progression (see tables below).
