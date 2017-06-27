 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

A Look at the Deaths That Plagued Juno (JUNO) and Kite Pharma (KITE)'s CAR-T Trials



6/27/2017 6:42:12 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The toxicity of CAR-T therapies took on fresh importance with the discontinuation of Juno’s Rocket study of JCAR015 owing to deaths from cerebral oedema. Little wonder that when Novartis presented its update of the Eliana trial of CTL019 one spotlight fell on safety.

The good news, according to Saturday’s update at the European Haematology Association meeting, is that there were no new unexpected deaths, and no cerebral oedema. How this plays out will be important: precise safety data are hard to pin down, but an exhaustive EP Vantage search of various sources has yielded a definitive list of CAR-T deaths not due to disease progression (see tables below).

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 