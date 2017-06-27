InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Announces New Patient Enrollment Into The INSPIRE Study At Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) today announced that a
new patient has been enrolled into The INSPIRE Study (InVivo
Study of Probable Benefit of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™
for Safety and Neurologic Recovery in Subjects with Complete
Thoracic AIS A Spinal Cord Injury) at Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. James Harrop, M.D., Professor of
Neurological and Orthopedic Surgery, Co-Director at the Delaware Valley
Spinal Cord Injury Center, and Principal Investigator at the site, and
Josh Heller, M.D., successfully performed the surgery and implantation
approximately 22 hours after the injury occurred.
Dr. Harrop said, “The surgery and implantation went smoothly and the
patient is recovering well. We are excited to be part of The INSPIRE
Study and we look forward to following and communicating the patient’s
progress.”
Mark Perrin, InVivo’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, said, “We
are pleased to hear that the patient is doing well. We now have 17
patients enrolled and in follow up, and with this patient marking the
second enrollment in the last week, we remain enthusiastic about
completing INSPIRE enrollment during the third quarter of this year.”
For more information on The INSPIRE Study, please visit the company’s
ClinicalTrials.gov registration site: http://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT02138110
About the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™ Implant
Following acute spinal cord injury, surgical implantation of the
biodegradable Neuro-Spinal Scaffold within the decompressed and
debrided injury epicenter is intended to support appositional healing,
thereby reducing post-traumatic cavity formation, sparing white matter,
and allowing neural repair within and around the healed wound epicenter.
The Neuro-Spinal Scaffold, an investigational device, has
received a Humanitarian Use Device (HUD) designation and currently is
being evaluated in The INSPIRE Study for the treatment of patients with
acute, complete (AIS A), thoracic traumatic spinal cord injury and a
pilot study for acute, complete (AIS A), cervical (C5-T1) traumatic
spinal cord injury. For more information on the cervical study, refer to https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/study/NCT03105882.
About InVivo Therapeutics
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. is a research and clinical-stage
biomaterials and biotechnology company with a focus on treatment of
spinal cord injuries. The company was founded in 2005 with proprietary
technology co-invented by Robert Langer, Sc.D., Professor at
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Joseph P. Vacanti, M.D., who
then was at Boston Children’s Hospital and who now is affiliated with
Massachusetts General Hospital. In 2011, the company earned the David S.
Apple Award from the American Spinal Injury Association for its
outstanding contribution to spinal cord injury medicine. In 2015, the
company’s investigational Neuro-Spinal Scaffold received the 2015
Becker’s Healthcare Spine Device Award. The publicly-traded company is
headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more details, visit www.invivotherapeutics.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe
historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements can be
identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "intend,"
"estimate," "will," "may," "should," "expect," “designed to,”
“potentially,” and similar expressions, and include statements regarding
the safety and effectiveness of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold and the
progress of the clinical program. Any forward-looking statements
contained herein are based on current expectations, and are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual
future results to differ materially from current expectations include,
but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the
company’s ability to successfully open additional clinical sites for
enrollment and to enroll additional patients; the timing of the
Institutional Review Board process; the company’s ability to
commercialize its products; the company’s ability to develop, market and
sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and
efficacy of the company’s products and technology in connection with the
treatment of spinal cord injuries; the availability of substantial
additional funding for the company to continue its operations and to
conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product
commercialization; and other risks associated with the company’s
business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing
and distribution plans and strategies identified and described in more
detail in the company’s Quarterly Report of the three months ended March
31, 2017, and its other filings with the SEC, including the company’s
Form 10-Qs and current reports on Form 8-K. The company does not
undertake to update these forward-looking statements.