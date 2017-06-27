Crestovo Doses Patients In PRISM 3, A Clinical Trial Of CP101, A Microbiome Therapy For The Prevention Of Recurrent Clostridium Difficile Infection

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crestovo,
a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Full-Spectrum
Microbiota™ (FSM™) that harnesses the human gut microbiome, today
announced that patients have been enrolling since the beginning of June
in the company’s PRISM 3 clinical trial, evaluating its lead product
candidate, CP101, for the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile
infection (CDI).
“We are pleased to have dosed patients in the PRISM 3 trial with CP101
as the leading candidate from our Full-Spectrum MicrobiotaTM platform.
CP101 has the potential to be the first therapy seeking FDA-approval
utilizing the human gut microbiome,” said Joseph Lobacki, Crestovo’s
chief operating officer and interim chief executive officer.
PRISM 3 builds on the clinical success of Crestovo’s academic
collaborators, Dr. Alexander Khoruts and Dr. Michael Sadowsky, who
developed a leading early-stage oral formulation of a microbiota-based
product in 2014. As published in The American Journal of
Gastroenterology, Dr. Khoruts’ clinical team administered their
product to 49 patients with recurrent CDI. Overall, 88% of patients
achieved a clinical success, defined as no recurrence of CDI over two
months. Additionally, sequence analysis of the fecal microbiome
demonstrated near normalization of the fecal microbial community one
month following treatment.
“The PRISM 3 trial represents a major milestone towards bringing a
restorative, full-spectrum, orally-administered microbiome therapy to
the many patients with dysbiosis-related diseases in need,” said Dr.
Khoruts.
“There is a critical, unmet medical need for new treatments for
recurrent CDI in the U.S., with antibiotics often further exacerbating
the problem of dysbiosis in such patients,” said Dr. Thomas Borody, a
scientific founder of Crestovo. “Unlike other therapies in development
across the industry, CP101 combines the ease of oral administration with
the potential clinical benefits of a Full-Spectrum Microbiota™
composition. We are excited to further the work of Dr. Khoruts and Dr.
Sadowsky in restoring proper ecological diversity to patients’
microbiomes to break the cycle of CDI recurrence.”
PRISM 3 is a multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled trial to
evaluate the efficacy and safety of CP101 in approximately 240 patients
with recurrent CDI at clinical sites throughout the U.S. The primary
endpoint of PRISM 3 is prevention of recurrence of CDI through eight
weeks following administration of CP101, compared to placebo. Prevention
of recurrence of CDI is defined as absence of symptomatic, laboratory
confirmed CDI. The trial is actively enrolling patients, and Crestovo
expects to report top-line data in 2018.
About CP101
CP101 is Crestovo’s potential first-in-class,
lead microbiome therapy generated from the company’s Full-Spectrum
MicrobiotaTM (FSMTM) platform. As an encapsulated,
orally-administered FSMTM therapy, CP101 contains the full
complement of functional microorganisms that may help restore the
dysbiotic microbiota (or microbial imbalance) to a normal, functioning
gut microbial community. Beyond CP101, Crestovo is developing a pipeline
of FSM™ therapeutics to treat a range of serious diseases.
About Dr. Thomas J. Borody
Dr. Borody is a world-renowned
leader in the clinical microbiota dating back to 1988 when he started
performing what is now called Fecal Microbiota Transplantation (FMT). As
a practicing clinician leading the Centre for Digestive Diseases in
Australia, he has overseen over 12,000 FMTs, creating a wealth of
proprietary clinical data and insights. In addition, Dr. Borody has
established novel therapies in the gastrointestinal field, including
areas such as Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, CDI,
Parasite infestation, and Resistant Helicobacter pylori via a
bismuth-based ‘Triple Therapy’. His knowledge and expertise are sought
after by patients from around the world, and he is a reviewer for
leading medical journals such as Clinical Journal of Gastroenterology,
the Medical Journal of Australia, the American Journal of
Gastroenterology and Digestive Diseases and Sciences, among
others. He is a scientific founder of Crestovo and serves as an active
scientific advisor to the company.
About Dr. Alexander Khoruts and Dr. Michael Sadowsky
Dr.
Khoruts, a prominent gastroenterologist and immunologist, partnered with
Dr. Sadowsky, a microbiologist and microbial ecologist, to develop the
foundational protocols of standardizing fecal microbiota preparation and
preservation. They were the first to demonstrate sustained engraftment
of donor bacteria into a patient suffering from recurrent CDI, a finding
that led to coining the treatment as ‘Fecal Microbiota Transplantation’
(FMT). The team has continued their focus on mechanistic investigations
of FMT and developing next-generation microbiota products that can be
used in treatment of CDI and for other clinical indications. They both
are key academic collaborators with the Crestovo team.
About Clostridium difficile infection (CDI)
CDI is a
bacterial infection causing patients to suffer from diarrhea, fever,
nausea and abdominal pain. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has
named it an urgent public health threat and the leading
hospital-acquired infection in the U.S., with more than 700,000 patients
infected annually and 29,000 deaths per year. CDI is estimated to cause
approximately $4.8 billion in excess health care costs for acute care
facilities alone, given the high number of hospitalizations to treat the
disease. Historically, standard-of-care antibiotic treatment presents a
risk of recurrence in approximately 60 percent of patients who have
experienced multiple recurrences, highlighting a clear unmet medical
need.
About Crestovo
Crestovo is a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company developing Full-Spectrum Microbiota™ (FSM™)
that harnesses the human gut microbiome. Crestovo is advancing the
foundational clinical research of the company’s academic collaborators,
Dr. Thomas Borody, Dr. Alexander Khoruts and Dr. Michael Sadowsky, which
demonstrated in-human validation of an orally-available,
microbiota-based product across a variety of serious diseases and unmet
medical needs, including recurrent Clostridium difficile
infection (CDI). Crestovo’s lead FSM™ product, CP101, is currently being
evaluated in the PRISM 3 clinical trial in patients with recurrent CDI.
For more information, please visit www.crestovo.com.