Axial Biotherapeutics To Host Workshop Highlighting Advances In Gut Microbiome-Brain Connections

BOSTON & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axial Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company building a unique class of microbial-targeted CNS therapeutics, today announced that it will host a workshop at the Microbiome Drug Development Summit held in Boston Massachusetts, June 27-29, 2017. The workshop titled “Mind your gut: Harnessing the link between the human gut microbiome and the Central Nervous System to develop new therapeutics for neurological diseases” will be held on Tuesday, June 27 from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET.

The workshop leaders include David H. Donabedian, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Axial Biotherapeutics, Alessio Fasano, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School and Director, Mucosal Immunology and Biology Research Center, MassGeneral Hospital for Children and Sarkis Mazmanian, PhD, Co-founder of Axial Biotherapeutics and Luis & Nelly Soux Professor of Microbiology at the California Institute of Technology.

“There is growing recognition for the impact of the microbiome in human health and disease. We have moved beyond only focusing on diseases and disorders of the gut and the immune system, and are starting to focus in on the important connection between the gut microbiome and the brain. At Axial, we are leading a paradigm shift in how we approach drug development in neurological diseases and disorders and pioneering a new treatment path that will include a variety of therapeutic modalities. Sarkis, Alessio and I are excited to discuss with the participants the current status of research and how the scientific findings can be translated into drug development efforts,” said David H. Donabedian, PhD, CEO of Axial Biotherapeutics.

The workshop will outline recent scientific advances that unravel a link between changes in the gut microbiome and neurological diseases and disorders and discuss potential pathways to harness these findings for novel therapeutic approaches through talks, Q&As and team work sessions. More information about the workshop and the Microbiome Drug Development Summit can be found through the following link: http://microbiome-summit.com/about/workshops/

About Axial Biotherapeutics

Axial Biotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company harnessing the link between the human gut microbiome and the central nervous system to develop a new class of biotherapeutics to improve the quality of life for people with neurological diseases and disorders. www.axialbiotherapeutics.com