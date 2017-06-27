Axial Biotherapeutics To Host Workshop Highlighting Advances In Gut Microbiome-Brain Connections

BOSTON & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axial Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company building a unique class
of microbial-targeted CNS therapeutics, today announced that it will
host a workshop at the Microbiome Drug Development Summit held in Boston
Massachusetts, June 27-29, 2017. The workshop titled “Mind your gut:
Harnessing the link between the human gut microbiome and the Central
Nervous System to develop new therapeutics for neurological diseases”
will be held on Tuesday, June 27 from 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET.
The workshop leaders include David H. Donabedian, PhD, Co-founder and
CEO of Axial Biotherapeutics, Alessio Fasano, MD, Professor of
Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School and Director, Mucosal Immunology and
Biology Research Center, MassGeneral Hospital for Children and Sarkis
Mazmanian, PhD, Co-founder of Axial Biotherapeutics and Luis & Nelly
Soux Professor of Microbiology at the California Institute of Technology.
“There is growing recognition for the impact of the microbiome in human
health and disease. We have moved beyond only focusing on diseases and
disorders of the gut and the immune system, and are starting to focus in
on the important connection between the gut microbiome and the brain. At
Axial, we are leading a paradigm shift in how we approach drug
development in neurological diseases and disorders and pioneering a new
treatment path that will include a variety of therapeutic modalities.
Sarkis, Alessio and I are excited to discuss with the participants the
current status of research and how the scientific findings can be
translated into drug development efforts,” said David H. Donabedian,
PhD, CEO of Axial Biotherapeutics.
The workshop will outline recent scientific advances that unravel a link
between changes in the gut microbiome and neurological diseases and
disorders and discuss potential pathways to harness these findings for
novel therapeutic approaches through talks, Q&As and team work sessions.
More information about the workshop and the Microbiome Drug Development
Summit can be found through the following link: http://microbiome-summit.com/about/workshops/
About Axial Biotherapeutics
Axial Biotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company harnessing the link
between the human gut microbiome and the central nervous system to
develop a new class of biotherapeutics to improve the quality of life
for people with neurological diseases and disorders. www.axialbiotherapeutics.com