Selexis SA Announces Commercial License Agreement With Takeda (TKPYY) For The Development Of Fusion Proteins

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Selexis
SA, a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in
mammalian cell line generation technology, announced today that it has
entered a commercial license agreement (CLA) that provides Takeda
Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TSE:4502], (“Takeda”) with access to
high-performance research cell banks (RCBs) developed using the Selexis
SUREtechnology Platform™. Takeda is leveraging Selexis’ mammalian
cell line-based protein expression platform to develop recombinant
fusion proteins.
“Successfully developing a high-performance cell line expressing
Takeda’s fusion proteins validates the strength of our SUREtechnology
Platform,” said Yemi Onakunle, PhD, Selexis vice president, business
development and licensing. “Through the systematic application of our
platform under an initial licensing agreement, Selexis was able to
isolate clones with very high productivity. We look forward to our
continued work with Takeda under this agreement.”
Selexis’ proprietary and high performance SUREtechnology Platform
facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of
virtually any recombinant protein including those that are difficult to
express in other systems. It also provides seamless integration of the
biologics and vaccine development continuum, spanning discovery to
commercialization.
About Selexis SA
Selexis SA is a pioneering life sciences company and a global leader in
mammalian (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell line generation, providing
unparalleled proprietary technology and the highly-specialized expertise
that is necessary to translate scientific innovation into life-saving
medicines for patients. Selexis’ SUREtechnology Platform™
facilitates the rapid, stable, and cost-effective production of
virtually any recombinant protein and provides seamless integration of
the bioproduction continuum, spanning discovery to commercialization.
With more than 100 partners worldwide, more than 76 biologic drug
development programs and three commercial products utilizing its cell
lines, Selexis has a history of empowering scientists and
biopharmaceutical companies around the world to realize the full
potential of their research. More information is available at www.selexis.com.
