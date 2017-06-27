What Makes Biogen (BIIB) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Such Attractive Takeover Targets

|
Mergers and acquisitions can be extremely profitable for pharmaceutical investors. A little over a year ago, for instance, Jazz Pharmaceuticals swooped in to buy Celator Pharmaceuticals in a cash deal valued at $1.5 billion, representing a stunning 73% windfall for Celator's investors.
So with the tempo of the M&A party expected to pick up in the next few months -- fueled by another wave of patent cliff causalities and a surfeit of cash reserves building up across the industry -- investors may want to start considering which drugmakers might be worthy acquisition targets going forward.
Keeping with this theme, I think the large-cap drugmakers Biogen and Bristol-Myers Squibb are two names that might not be the most obvious buyout targets to casual observers, but that are, in fact, highly attractive acquisition candidates. Here's why.
