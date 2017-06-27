 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

What Makes Biogen (BIIB) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Such Attractive Takeover Targets



6/27/2017 6:32:40 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Mergers and acquisitions can be extremely profitable for pharmaceutical investors. A little over a year ago, for instance, Jazz Pharmaceuticals swooped in to buy Celator Pharmaceuticals in a cash deal valued at $1.5 billion, representing a stunning 73% windfall for Celator's investors.

So with the tempo of the M&A party expected to pick up in the next few months -- fueled by another wave of patent cliff causalities and a surfeit of cash reserves building up across the industry -- investors may want to start considering which drugmakers might be worthy acquisition targets going forward.

Keeping with this theme, I think the large-cap drugmakers Biogen and Bristol-Myers Squibb are two names that might not be the most obvious buyout targets to casual observers, but that are, in fact, highly attractive acquisition candidates. Here's why.

Read at Motley Fool


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 