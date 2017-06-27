Employer:
With a CEO Still Facing Accusations of Scientific Misconduct,
Phoenix Molecular Designs
Picks San Diego for Expansion
6/27/2017 6:23:20 AM
The privately held company is in the process of opening up a branch in the JLABS life science incubator in La Jolla, said Sandra Dunn, the company’s chief executive officer. It’s headquartered in Richmond, a city in the greater Vancouver area. It has five full-time employees and 30 contractors, a number that will grow as its research approaches the clinical trial stage.
San Diego offers a large pool of biomedical talent in drug development, the company’s intellectual property law firm has an office in the city, and the area has good access to capital, Dunn said.
