FDA Approval of Drug May Have Made This Bay Area Pharma a New M&A Target



6/27/2017 6:18:13 AM

Portola Pharmaceuticals' investors who stuck with it after stumbles caused share prices to crash last year are feeling a bit better about their position today. On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration approved the company's first drug, Bevyxxa, and that news caused shares to spike over 45% by late in the trading day.

Because Bevyxx is an anticoagulant that could displace the use of Lovenox in acute, medically ill patients who are being released from hospitals, and Lovenox was once a top seller with $3 billion in annual sales, I wouldn't be too surprised if suitors come knocking on Portola Pharmaceuticals' door.

