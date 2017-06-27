|
Phamatech Employee Who Shot Coworker Faces Two Life Terms
6/27/2017 6:10:55 AM
SAN DIEGO -- A biotech employee accused of shooting a co-worker in the face at a warehouse in Carmel Mountain Ranch last Tuesday pleaded not guilty Monday to attempted premeditated murder and other charges.
Superior Court Judge Lisa Rodriguez said Julio Riel Narvaez III, 54, represented an "extreme danger'' to the public and set his bail at $1 million.
Deputy District Attorney Genaro Ramirez said Narvaez and 37-year-old Michael Limbag -- whose cousin is married to the defendant -- had argued and seemingly resolved their dispute during a meeting at Phamatech Inc. on Innovation Drive the day of the shooting.
