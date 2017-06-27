 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Tiny Bob Langer-Backed Kala Pharma Files for $86 Million IPO



6/27/2017 6:01:35 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Kala Pharmaceuticals, a small Waltham biotech with two eye drugs in late-stage trials, has announced plans to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.

The 25-employee company, which was co-founded by MIT professor Bob Langer, said in a federal filing on Friday that it had applied to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker “KALA.”

With the filing, Kala becomes the third Massachusetts biotech to announce plans this month for an IPO.

Read at Boston Business Journal
Read at Nasdaq
Read at Market Watch


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 