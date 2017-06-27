Tiny Bob Langer-Backed Kala Pharma Files for $86 Million IPO

Employer:
Kala Pharmaceuticals, a small Waltham biotech with two eye drugs in late-stage trials, has announced plans to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.
The 25-employee company, which was co-founded by MIT professor Bob Langer, said in a federal filing on Friday that it had applied to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker “KALA.”
With the filing, Kala becomes the third Massachusetts biotech to announce plans this month for an IPO.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Read at
Nasdaq
Read at
Market Watch
