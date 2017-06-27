|
Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Manages to Elect Five Pals to Turing's Board Before Trial
6/27/2017 5:42:08 AM
In a showdown last week with chief scientist and CEO Eliseo Salinas, Shkreli handily orchestrated a sweep of the board at Turing Pharmaceuticals, gaining the election of 5 new board members — a group that includes several executives with close business ties to Shkreli. And Turing says in a statement that it will follow up on ongoing negotiations aimed at selling the biotech’s stock and assets, which are topped by Daraprim.
In the statement, the company confirmed part of what I’ve been hearing, noting that 5 new board members have been elected at Turing.
comments powered by