 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Manages to Elect Five Pals to Turing's Board Before Trial



6/27/2017 5:42:08 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
In a showdown last week with chief scientist and CEO Eliseo Salinas, Shkreli handily orchestrated a sweep of the board at Turing Pharmaceuticals, gaining the election of 5 new board members — a group that includes several executives with close business ties to Shkreli. And Turing says in a statement that it will follow up on ongoing negotiations aimed at selling the biotech’s stock and assets, which are topped by Daraprim.

In the statement, the company confirmed part of what I’ve been hearing, noting that 5 new board members have been elected at Turing.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 