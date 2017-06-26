Targovax: Registration Of Capital Increase Following Exercise Of Employee Options And Settlement Of Restricted Stock Units

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 14 June 2017 regarding the board of directors' resolution to increase the share capital in Targovax ASA (the "Company") in connection with the exercise of employee options and settlement of restricted stock units.

The share capital increase has today been registered in the Register of Business Enterprises (Nw.: Foretaksregisteret). The new registered share capital in the Company is NOK 4,224,111.30 comprising of 42,241,113 shares with a par value of NOK 0.10 per share.

