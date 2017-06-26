TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Recaps Preliminary Results From Ongoing Phase II Study Of TG-1101 (Ublituximab) In Patients With Multiple Sclerosis At The 3rd Congress Of The European Academy Of Neurology

MS patients treated with TG-1101 exhibited median B-cell depletion of 99% at week 4

NEW YORK, June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) recapped preliminary results from its ongoing Phase 2 study of TG-1101 (ublituximab), the Company's novel glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). The data was presented this past weekend at the 3rd Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), taking place in Amsterdam, by Dr. Edward Fox, MD, PhD, Director of the Multiple Sclerosis Clinic of Central Texas, Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Round Rock, TX, and the Principal Investigator for this Phase 2 study. This data was presented previously at the 69th American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting, which took place in Boston, MA.

Poster Presentation Title: Rapid and Robust B Cell Depletion in Preliminary Results of Phase 2 Multicenter Study of Ublituximab (UTX), a Novel Glycoengineered Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibody (mAb), in Patients with Relapsing forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS)

This presentation includes data from 24 patients with RMS treated with TG-1101. Three dosing cohorts of up to 8 patients each were evaluated to assess the safety and tolerability of TG-1101 at accelerated infusion times.

Highlights from the poster include:

TG-1101 was well tolerated with no Grade 3/4 adverse events observed and the most commonly reported AE being infusion related reactions, with median time on study of 5 months

All scheduled doses were fully delivered to all subjects to date

The independent DSMB reviewed safety data for each cohort periodically and approved continuation of the study at each review based on acceptable safety measures

All patients met the primary end-point of >95% B-cell depletion by 4 weeks

The median B-cell depletion at week 4 was 99% after two infusions (Day 1 and 15) with a cumulative dose of 600mg, which compares favorably with other anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies

POSTER PRESENTATION DETAILS

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. TG-1101 (ublituximab) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing TGR-1202, an orally available PI3K delta inhibitor. The delta isoform of PI3K is strongly expressed in cells of hematopoietic origin and is believed to be important in the proliferation and survival of B-lymphocytes. Both TG-1101 and TGR-1202 are in clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with TG-1101 recently entering clinical development for autoimmune disorders. The Company also has preclinical programs to develop IRAK4 inhibitors, BET inhibitors, and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibodies. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.



Cautionary Statement

