KaloBios (KBIO) Upgrades Stock To OTCQB Market

BRISBANE, Calif., June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: KBIO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases, today announced it has been approved for trading its stock on the OTCQB® Venture Market, upgrading from the Pink Market®.



The OTCQB is recognized as an Established Public Market by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The OTCQB trading standards require that companies be current in their regulatory filings, complete an annual verification and management certification, and have a minimum $0.01 bid price.

“Trading on the OTCQB is another incremental step forward in our strategy to improve the financial foundation of KaloBios, enhance liquidity in our stock and continue to build more trust in the investment community,” said Cameron Durrant, MD, chairman and CEO of KaloBios. “Meantime, we will continue to pursue the key corporate goal of uplisting to a national securities exchange.”

Investors and all stakeholders can find more information about the OTCQB market, quotes and other details at www.otcmarkets.com.

About KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: KBIO) is an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing medicines for patients with neglected and rare diseases through innovative and responsible business models. Lead compounds in the KaloBios portfolio are benznidazole for the potential treatment of Chagas disease in the U.S., and the proprietary monoclonal antibodies, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab. Lenzilumab has potential for treatment of various rare diseases, including hematologic cancers such as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and potentially juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML). For more information, visit www.kalobios.com.

