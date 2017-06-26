|
AVEO Oncology (AVEO) Announces Positive CHMP Opinion For Tivozanib As A Treatment Of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
6/26/2017 12:01:03 PM
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – June 23, 2017 – AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ: AVEO) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), has recommended FOTIVDA™ (tivozanib) for approval as a treatment for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The CHMP's recommendation is now referred to the European Commission (EC). The EC, which typically adheres to the recommendation of the CHMP, but is not obligated to do so, is expected to make its final decision in about 67 days. If approved by the EC, marketing authorization for tivozanib will be granted in all 28 countries of the European Union, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. EUSA Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on oncology and oncology supportive care, is the European licensee for tivozanib.
“A positive opinion from the CHMP is a critical step in our goal of obtaining regulatory approval of tivozanib as a treatment for RCC,” said Michael Bailey, president and chief executive officer of AVEO. “Tivozanib’s unique tolerability profile together with the longest progression free survival reported in a Phase 3 first line RCC study, have the potential to fill an unmet patient need for better tolerated treatment in this disease. Further, we believe this tolerability profile could enable immune-oncology combinations such as those in the Phase 1/2 TiNivo study, which combines the PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo® (nivolumab) with tivozanib and recently advanced to Phase 2.”
Mr. Bailey concluded: “If the European Commission grants marketing approval for tivozanib, it would trigger a $4 million research and development reimbursement payment from EUSA, and AVEO will also be eligible for up to $12 million in additional milestones from EUSA based on member state reimbursement and regulatory approvals. These payments would add significant resources to our balance sheet as we work toward the anticipated readout of our U.S. pivotal trial in third-line RCC, the TIVO-3 trial, in the first quarter of 2018.”
Under the terms of their December 2015 agreement, EUSA Pharma has agreed to pay AVEO up to $394 million in future research and development funding and milestone payments, assuming successful achievement of specified development, regulatory and commercialization objectives, as well as a tiered royalty ranging from a low double-digit up to mid-twenty percent on net sales of tivozanib in the agreement’s territories. Thirty percent of milestone and royalty payments received by AVEO, excluding research and development funding, are due to Kyowa Hakko Kirin (KHK) as a sublicensing fee in Europe. In the United States, the royalty obligation to KHK ranges from the low- to mid-teens on net sales.
RCC is the most common form of kidney cancer,[i] which accounts for an estimated 49,000 deaths in Europe each year.[ii] It is expected to be one of the fastest increasing cancers over the next ten years.[iii] Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors are the standard of care treatment for advanced RCC in Europe, however, patients on current treatments can often experience significant side effects.[iv],[v] If approved for use in the European Union, tivozanib would be indicated for use in adult patients with advanced RCC who are VEGFR and mTOR pathway inhibitor-naïve and are either untreated or who have failed prior therapy with interferon-alpha (IFN-a) or interleukin-2 (IL-2).
About Tivozanib
Tivozanib is an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It is a potent, selective and long half-life inhibitor of all three VEGF receptors and is designed to optimize VEGF blockade while minimizing off-target toxicities, potentially resulting in improved efficacy and minimal dose modifications. Tivozanib has been investigated in several tumors types, including renal cell, colorectal and breast cancers.
About AVEO
AVEO Oncology (AVEO) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing a broad portfolio of targeted therapeutics for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. The Company is focused on seeking to develop and commercialize its lead candidate tivozanib, a potent, selective, long half-life inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor 1, 2 and 3 receptors, in North America as a treatment for renal cell carcinoma. AVEO is leveraging multiple partnerships aimed at developing and commercializing tivozanib in oncology indications outside of North America, and at progressing its pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates in cancer, cachexia (wasting syndrome) and Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH). For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.aveooncology.com .
