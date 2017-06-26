|
EquipNet, Inc.’s New Puchasing Channel – Own It Now
Featuring hundreds of assets valuing $4 million USD
CANTON, MA – The world’s most comprehensive surplus asset management company, EquipNet, Inc., has launched a revolutionary new sales channel, OWN IT NOW. The platform currently features hundreds of assets valued at $4 million USD, which will be available through the coming months. Inventory includes a wide range of equipment, such as, Lab and Analytical Instrumentation, Processing and Packaging Equipment, MRO and more.
OWN IT NOW takes away the hassle of back and forth negotiations and allows prospective buyers to purchase items with the simple click of a button. The listings in the channel have starting prices and decreasing time intervals which are tied to price drops. As the clock ticks down, so does the price.
Managing Director, Tom Noonan, states “Own It Now introduces a revolutionary sales channel that shakes up the format of a traditional Dutch auction with an innovative twist that allows buyers to instantly win equipment, while prices drop and the clock ticks down”.
The OWN IT NOW sales channel differs in comparison to other EquipNet platforms such as SmartAuctions™, Live/Webcast auctions and MarketPlace™, as users will not be competing to outbid each other. Instead, they are competing against the clock and other prospective buyers. With OWN IT NOW, users can buy items at the current price or wait for the amount to drop at the risk of losing the item to a competitor. EquipNet allows users to set proxy amount on all listings so that they system will OWN IT NOW on his or her behalf once the pricing gets down to the given entered proxy amount.
This innovative sales channel brings new value to the second-hand equipment industry and provides companies with a new way to purchase pre-owned equipment.
For further information about OWN IT NOW and the company, please visit our website at http://www.equipnet.com/ownitnow/?utm_source=equipnet&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=ownitnowjune or contact us today: 781-821-3482 ownitnow@equipnet.com.
ABOUT EQUIPNET
Massachusetts-based EquipNet, Inc., has become the world’s largest surplus asset management company. The company offers a range of tools that allow companies to take control of their assets. For example, a proprietary software
platform ARMS™ (Asset Redeployment Management System), can be installed across a client’s enterprise, allowing that company to identify, track, appraise, redeploy and sell their idle and surplus equipment. EquipNet also runs the largest online marketplace for pre-owned laboratory instrumentation, manufacturing equipment, and plant utilities. The company is also one of the largest industrial equipment auctioneers in the world. Its main markets are in the biopharma, chemical, consumer packaged goods, and semiconductor sectors, where the company’s specialist knowledge of the markets is proven to deliver higher value than many of the generalists in the market.
