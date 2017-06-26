Battelle Releases Results Of NIJ Study Of MPS Forensic Methods

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Massively parallel sequencing (MPS) technologies, also referred to as
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), just got a lot closer to
implementation in crime labs. A Battelle
study for the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) demonstrates that the
technology provides the accuracy, reproducibility and sensitivity needed
to support forensic investigations.
DNA analysis has become a critical part of the forensic toolkit over the
last few decades. However, traditional capillary electrophoresis (CE)
used in most crime labs has significant limitations, especially when it
comes to analyzing unknown, degraded or mixed samples. MPS is a newer
sequencing technology that can vastly increase the speed, processing
power and resolution of DNA sequencing compared to CE. However, before
it can be used as evidence for forensic investigations, the technology
must be validated for use in criminal forensic laboratories.
The Battelle-led NIJ study was initiated in 2015 to evaluate the use of
MPS technologies in eight forensic laboratories across the country. In
Phase I (Performance Testing), Battelle researchers evaluated
commercially available MPS products and developed standard operating
procedures and workflows to be used across all of the participating
laboratories. In Phase II (Inter-Laboratory Testing), standardized
samples provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology
(NIST) were sent to each of the participating laboratories for analysis.
A comprehensive review of the Phase II results showed that MPS produces
data that is “robust, reliable, reproducible and sensitive.”
Laboratories performing the same workflows and using the same
instruments and software produced results that were concordant with each
other. In addition, the genotypes obtained through MPS were consistent
with data obtained through CE typing. The results indicate that the MPS
technologies and workflows studied produce results that are accurate and
reliable for criminal forensic investigations.
According to Rich Guerrieri and Mark Wilson, Research Leaders within
Battelle’s Applied Genomics business line, MPS could greatly expand the
scope of applications for forensic genomic analysis. “This expanded
resolution, along with advances in our ability to read and understand
genomic information, allows MPS to provide meaningful information from
unknown samples even when they do not produce a match in a forensic
database, they said. “It also makes MPS more useful for analysis of
highly degraded or mixed samples that often fail to produce results
using CE. Battelle is continuing work to optimize MPS methods for
forensic investigation and assist forensic DNA laboratories in
incorporating the new technology.”
Battelle will share the results of the study in a webinar on June 27 at
2PM ET. Those interested can register for free webinar here.
