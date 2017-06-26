National Sheriffs’ Association And Purdue Pharma L.P. Announce Additional Funding For Life-Saving Opioid Overdose Initiative

ALEXANDRIA, Va. & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today the National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA) and pharmaceutical
manufacturer Purdue Pharma L.P. announced the second round of its
partnership to fund naloxone overdose kits and training for front-line
officers. Naloxone is a “rescue drug” that can reverse an overdose from
some opioids, including heroin. This new round permits the NSA to offer
more of these naloxone kits and training free of charge to law
enforcement agencies across the country, building on the pilot
program launched in 2015. The second phase brings the total funding
of the program to $850,000 since its inception.
“Partnering with the private sector is a crucial step in combatting
deaths from opioid overdose, and we are grateful to be able to continue
our successful partnership with Purdue Pharma through their funding of
an additional $500,000 toward this life-saving initiative,” said NSA
Executive Director Jonathan Thompson. “Since the launch of our pilot
program in December 2015 more than 120 lives have been saved.”
As part of the pilot
phase of the initiative, NSA officers distributed 500 naloxone kits
to 12 local law enforcement agencies in Florida, Kentucky, Michigan,
Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia. The
program has also allowed NSA to reach more than 600 deputies and
officers through onsite training at nine law enforcement agencies in Ohio,
Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky.1
“Purdue remains committed to combatting opioid abuse and equipping our
communities with the tools and resources they need to do so,” said Gail
Cawkwell, Chief Medical Officer of Purdue Pharma. “We are motivated by
the results we’ve seen since the launch of the pilot program and are
proud to continue our partnership with NSA.”
“Law enforcement officers know firsthand the impact that the right tools
can have in saving lives within our communities,” said Sheriff Keith
Cain, NSA Board Member and Chair of NSA’s Drug Enforcement Committee.
“NSA has identified naloxone as one of the most effective weapons in our
arsenal for combatting opioid overdose, and we are continuing our work
to train law enforcement and implement effective solutions on a national
scale.”
According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services,
“Quickly responding to an opioid overdose with the lifesaving reversal
drug naloxone is critical. Expanding access to naloxone for first
responders and individuals likely to witness an overdose and training
health care providers to prescribe naloxone to at-risk patients are
essential actions to reverse the epidemic.” 2
ABOUT THE NATIONAL SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION
The National Sheriffs’ Association is one of the largest associations of
law enforcement professionals in the United States, representing more
than 3,000 elected sheriffs across the nation, and a total membership of
more than 20,000. NSA is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising
the level of professionalism among sheriffs, their deputies, and others
in the field of criminal justice and public safety. Throughout its
seventy-six year history, NSA has served as an information clearinghouse
for sheriffs, deputies, chiefs of police, other law enforcement
professionals, state governments and the federal government.
ABOUT PURDUE PHARMA L.P.
Purdue Pharma L.P. is a privately-held pharmaceutical company
headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Purdue Pharma is part of a network of
independent associated companies dedicated to providing patients and
providers with innovative medicines. The company’s leadership and
employees are committed to serving healthcare professionals, patients
and caregivers quality products and educational resources that make a
positive impact on healthcare — and on lives. For more information,
please visit www.purduepharma.com.
1 “May 2017 REPORT – Law Enforcement and Purdue Pharma:
Saving Lives,” The National Sheriffs’ Association, May 2017, http://www.sheriffs.org/sites/default/files/Narcan%20Report%20FINAL.pdf
2 “The Opioid Epidemic: By the Numbers,” The United States
Department of Health and Human Services, June 2016, https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/Factsheet-opioids-061516.pdf