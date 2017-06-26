Cerveau Technologies Announces Collaboration With NYU Langone Medical Center

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerveau Technologies Inc. today announced a research collaboration with
the NYU Langone Medical Center to support various research projects
studying the stages of Alzheimer’s Disease and other Neurodegenerative
diseases. These research projects will utilize an investigational
imaging agent (MK-6240) to be used in Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
scans for assessing the status and progression of neurofibrillary
tangles (NFTs) in the brain. NFTs made up of aggregated tau protein are
a hallmark of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s
disease.
As part of the agreement, Cerveau will support various research projects
and supply [18F]MK-6240 needed for the initiatives.
According to Professor Mony de Leon from the NYU Langone Medical Center,
Department of Psychiatry and Director of the Center for Brain Health,
“support from Cerveau nicely bridges the Alzheimer disease work funded
by the NIH and the traumatic brain injury studies supported by Cohen
Veteran Bioscience. The Cerveau project offers an exciting opportunity
to launch clinical and basic studies investigating the spread of tau
pathology using PET and the tau imaging agent MK-6240.”
“Cerveau is excited to be working with Dr. de Leon and his colleagues to
better understand Tau pathology,” said Rick Hiatt, President of Cerveau
Technologies, Inc., “The partnership with NYU Langone Medical Center is
another important step forward in our strategy of developing an
international network of key collaborators and production sites to
enable broad access for scientific research and clinical trial support.”
About Cerveau Technologies, Inc.
Cerveau Technologies, Inc. is a partnership between Enigma Biomedical
Group, Inc. and Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group. Cerveau's vision is to
globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact
patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease.
About NYU Langone Medical Center
NYU Langone Medical Center is one of the nation’s premier academic
medical centers. Our trifold mission to serve, teach, and discover is
achieved daily through an integrated academic culture devoted to
excellence in patient care, education, and research.
For over 100 years tau pathology has been recognized as a primary
feature of Alzheimer's disease. Today we appreciate a much broader
significance for this protein as over 20 neurological diseases involve
tauopathy. NYU Langone Medical Center scientists from the departments of
Psychiatry, Neurology, Radiology, and Pathology are actively
collaborating on research studies designed to improve the understanding
of the biological conditions that promote misfolded protein pathology.