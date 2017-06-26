OSE Immunotherapeutics Announces Temporary Pause Of Patient Accrual While Continuing Treatment For Patients Already Enrolled In Phase III Clinical Trial Of Tedopi In Advanced Lung Cancer

NANTES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo:
OSE) today announced that following the recommendation by IDMC
(independent experts) on the phase 3 clinical study, Atalante 1, which
is evaluating Tedopi® for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer,
the Company is temporarily pausing patient accrual while continuing
treatment for patients already enrolled in order to further assess the
study’s current patient profile in relation to the potential benefit of
Tedopi® with more mature data.
“The Company has decided to halt temporarily patient enrolment, but
to continue treatment of patients already enrolled in this clinical
trial, due to an emerging benefit/risk balance of the experimental
treatment,” said Dominique Costantini, Chief Executive Officer of
OSE Immunotherapeutics. “Patients eligible for inclusion in the
Atalante 1 study are cancer patients at an advanced stage who have
failed a first-line treatment with chemotherapy or failed second-line
therapy with checkpoint inhibitors, and enter the trial at stage of
disease progression. This cancer progression may be difficult to control
for some patients in the near-term due to the generally longer-term
activity observed with a combination of neoepitopes, which differs from
chemotherapy’s generally near-term activity.”
Following further review of more patients’ data and additional
information being available, a decision will be made for the trial
continuation as such or possible amendment to include specific
sub-groups of patients.
The expected safety profile was observed in both treatment groups. The
safety profile observed in the experimental treatment group is
consistent with the one observed in the previous clinical trials of
Tedopi®.
“While further data analysis occurs here, we remain focused on
advancing our other promising product candidates in the Company’s robust
development pipeline,” continued Dr. Costantini.
ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
Our ambition is to become a world leader in activation and
regulation immunotherapies
OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the
development of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and
regulation in the fields of immuno-oncology, auto-immune diseases and
transplantation.
The company has a balanced portfolio of first-in-class products with a
diversified risk profile ranging from clinical phase 3 registration
trials to R&D:
In immuno-oncology:
-
Tedopi®, a combination of 10 optimized neo-epitopes to induce
specific T activation in immuno-oncology - Currently in
registration Phase 3 trial advanced NSCLC HLA A2+ patients EU /US - Orphan
Status in the US - A Phase 2 with Tedopi® in combination with a
checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC is considered.
-
OSE-172 (Effi-DEM), new generation checkpoint inhibitor targeting
the SIRP-a receptor - In preclinical development for several
cancer models.
-
OSE-703 (Effi-3), cytotoxic monoclonal antibody against
the alpha chain of IL-7R - Under a multi-year strategic research
collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York
In auto-immune diseases and transplantation:
-
FR104, CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy - Phase 1 trial
completed – For the treatment of autoimmune diseases
and for use with transplantation - Licensed to Janssen Biotech Inc.
to pursue clinical development.
-
OSE-127 (Effi-7), interleukin receptor-7 antagonist - In
preclinical development for inflammatory bowel diseases and
other autoimmune diseases. License option agreement
with Servier for the development and commercialization.
The portfolio’s blockbuster potential gives OSE Immunotherapeutics the
ability to enter global agreements at different stages of development
with major pharmaceutical players.
Immunotherapy is a highly promising and growing market. By 2023
Immunotherapy of cancer could represent nearly 60% of treatments against
less than 3% at present * and the projected market is estimated at $67
billion in 2018 **.
There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases that represent a significant
market including major players in the pharmaceutical industry with sales
towards $10 billion for the main products. The medical need is largely
unmet and requires the provision of new innovative products involved in
the regulation of the immune system.
*Citi Research Equity
**BCC Research
Click and follow us on Twitter
and Linkedln
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains express or implied information and
statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and
statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute
historical facts. These information and statements include financial
projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made
by OSE Immunotherapeutics’ management in light of its experience and its
perception of historical trends, current economic and industry
conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe
to be appropriate.
These forward-looking statements include statements typically using
conditional and containing verbs such as “expect”, “anticipate”,
“believe”, “target”, “plan”, or “estimate”, their declensions and
conjugations and words of similar import.
Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the
forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE
Immunotherapeutics’ shareholders and other investors are cautioned that
the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various
risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict
and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks
could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from
those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking
statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the
public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such
forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
This press release includes only summary information and should be read
with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on
28 April 2017 under the number R.17-038, including the annual financial
report for the fiscal year 2016, available on the OSE
Immunotherapeutics’ website.
Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues
this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any
obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or
statements.