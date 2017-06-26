Q Biomed Adds Nuclear Medicine Industry Veteran To Commercialization Team

Mr. Manuele is a results-oriented, innovative executive with thirty-five years of comprehensive US and International expertise in nuclear medicine and medical isotope production. A long-time veteran of Amersham Health and GE Healthcare, he has launched core products; expanded products internationally; led the design, construction and FDA-approval of two brand new U.S. manufacturing facilities; and held responsibility for several full-GMP radiopharmaceutical manufacturing sites across the US and Europe. Before his retirement in 2008, Mr. Manuele served as General Manager - Global Nuclear Medicine Supply Chain for GE Healthcare, and General Manager - Oncura, GE's global I-125 brachytherapy seeds business. He has an impeccable track record of operational excellence, continuous profitability improvement, and implementation of industry-leading quality systems.

Mr. Manuele joins our VP of Product Development and equally experienced David Laskow-Pooley in directing the roll out and development of the Strontium 89 product. Mr. Laskow-Pooley has 40 years of experience in all aspects of the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products, diagnostics and devices. He is an industry veteran and has a distinguished career working for numerous pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. David has held director, executive officer and general management posts in both small and major multinational companies including GSK, Abbott, Amersham plc, Life technologies, OSI, Bilcare and Surface Therapeutics. At Amersham Plc (now part of GE Healthcare) he was a member of the senior executive team and during his tenure there he led strategy development, commercial operations and manufacturing with responsibility globally for all of the Amersham nuclear facilities.

Together with the team at our technology partner BioNucleonics, we have a very capable and experienced team to support the roll out and growth of this product.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. "Q" is a biomedical acceleration and development company. We are focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q is dedicated to providing these target assets; strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need.

About Strontium-89 Chloride

Following intravenous injection, soluble strontium compounds behave like their calcium analogs, clearing rapidly from the blood and selectively localizing in bone mineral. Uptake of strontium by bone occurs preferentially in sites of active osteogenesis; thus primary bone tumors and areas of metastatic involvement (blastic lesions) can accumulate significantly greater concentrations of strontium than surrounding normal bone. Strontium-89 Chloride is retained in metastatic bone lesions much longer than in normal bone, where turnover is about 14 days. In patients with extensive skeletal metastases, well over half of the injected dose is retained in the bones. Excretion pathways are two-thirds urinary and one-third fecal in patients with bone metastases. Urinary excretion is higher in people without bone lesions. Urinary excretion is greatest in the first two days following injection. Strontium-89 is a pure beta emitter and Strontium-89 Chloride selectively irradiates sites of primary and metastatic bone involvement with minimal irradiation of soft tissues distant from the bone lesions.

