Study Of Cynata MSCs In Asthma Model Published In Leading Peer Reviewed Journal
6/26/2017 11:14:06 AM
• Monash University led study of Cynata’s MSCs published in the FASEB Journal, one of the world's most cited peer-reviewed biology journals
• Study demonstrated that Cymerus™ MSCs have significant beneficial effects on all three key components of asthma
• Data supports second ongoing study with the Monash Lung Biology Network that may enable progression to a clinical study
Melbourne, Australia; 22 June 2017: Australian stem cell and regenerative medicine company, Cynata Therapeutics Limited (ASX: CYP), is pleased to announce that data supporting the efficacy of its proprietary mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) in an experimental asthma model have been published in The FASEB Journal, one of the world’s most cited peer-reviewed journals.1
“We are pleased with the publication of these data as they suggest that Cymerus™ MSCs may provide an efficacious but safe treatment option for people suffering from asthma,” said Associate Professor Chrishan Samuel, Department of Pharmacology at Monash University, Melbourne, and a lead author on the publication. “Previous studies by our team found that the intranasal (IN) administration of other types of stem cells given alone to the experimental model studied, did not produce similar effects.”
The study, conducted at Monash under the supervision of Associate Professor Samuel and Dr Simon Royce, examined Cymerus’ MSCs in a well-established mouse model of chronic allergic airways disease, which closely resembles the clinical manifestations of asthma in humans. Monash University is one of Australia’s leading research institutions.
The study’s key findings include:
• Both intravenous (IV) and IN administration of Cymerus™ MSCs caused statistically significant improvements in the three main features of asthma: airway inflammation, airway remodelling and airway hyperresponsiveness (AHR).
• IV administration of Cymerus™ MSCs partially but significantly reversed the experimentally-induced increase in AHR (p<0.05 relative to untreated sensitised animals), while IN administration of Cymerus™ MSCs completely normalised AHR (p<0.001 relative to untreated animals with chronic allergic airways disease).
• IN delivery of Cymerus™ MSCs completely reversed pathologic collagen deposition in the lungs to levels seen in animals in which the asthma model was not induced. Pathologic collagen deposition is a sign of airway remodelling/fibrosis. Previous studies by the same group found that IN administration of other types of stem cells did not have similar effects, unless used in combination with other drugs.
• No adverse safety findings were observed.
1 FASEB J. 2017 Jun 16. pii: fj.201700178R. doi: 10.1096/fj.201700178R. [Epub ahead of print] The FASEB Journal is the official journal of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology
A further study in collaboration with the Monash Lung Biology Network, a consortium which includes
researchers from the Biomedicine Discovery Institute and Department of Pharmacology, Monash
University, is currently in progress. This additional study is focusing on the effects of Cymerus
produced MSCs in combination with or in comparison to a clinically-used corticosteroid, which is the
common therapeutic used to treat asthma. This further study, together with the positive result from
the initial study, is paving the way towards a clinical study.
“The publication in such a highly regarded journal further validates the work of Associate Professor
Samuel and his team at Monash and underscores the ability of the Cymerus technology to generate
consistent and reliable MSCs with compelling therapeutic potential not seen in first-generation MSC
therapies,” said Dr Kilian Kelly, Cynata’s VP, Product Development. “We look forward to learning the
outcome of the further study in collaboration with this group, which we anticipate will support
progression to the clinical stage.”
