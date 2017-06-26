 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - Share Repurchase Programme



6/26/2017 11:13:32 AM

Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 June 2017 - On 2 February 2017, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR), also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 16 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2017.

Under the programme initiated 3 May 2017, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.3 billion in the period from 3 May 2017 to 7 August 2017.

Further information

Media:
Anne Margrethe Hauge +45 4442 3450 amhg@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau@novonordisk.com
Investors:
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com
Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe@novonordisk.com
Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk@novonordisk.com
Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj@novonordisk.com

Company Announcement No 51 / 2017

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/776751d1-25fe-458b-a0a8-4cce0bfc9034

