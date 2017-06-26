Dermira (DERM) Release: Newly Published Nonclinical Data Highlight The Role Of Olumacostat Glasaretil In Sebum Inhibition

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions, today announced that findings from nonclinical studies evaluating the mechanism of action for olumacostat glasaretil (formerly DRM01) in sebum inhibition were published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology (JID).



In cultures of sebaceous cells, Dermira analyzed the effects of olumacostat glasaretil on the composition of sebum lipids. These studies revealed a reduction in saturated and monounsaturated fatty acyl chains that can give rise to the inflammatory response in acne. In addition, in animal models, it was shown that topical application of olumacostat glasaretil accumulated in sebaceous glands relative to the surrounding dermis and significantly reduced sebaceous gland size. The paper titled, “Inhibition of Sebum Production with the Acetyl Coenzyme A Carboxylase Inhibitor Olumacostat Glasaretil” appears in the July 2017 issue.

Olumacostat glasaretil is a novel, small molecule designed to target sebum production following topical application in Phase 3 development as a treatment for patients with acne vulgaris. Olumacostat glasaretil is designed to exert its effect by inhibiting acetyl coenzyme-A carboxylase (ACC), the enzyme that plays an important role in the synthesis of more than 80 percent of the lipids that make up sebum. Sebum, an oily substance made up of lipids, is produced by glands in the skin called sebaceous glands. An approved topical product that targets sebum production does not currently exist.

“These findings are compelling and will help us understand the mechanism of action of olumacostat glasaretil and the role ACC plays in sebum production, a key factor in the development of acne,” said Hans Hofland, Ph.D., Vice President, Research and Nonclinical Development at Dermira and a co-author of the paper.

Results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating topically applied olumacostat glasaretil in patients with facial acne vulgaris were reported in May 2016. Olumacostat glasaretil is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials, CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2, assessing its safety and efficacy in adults and adolescents with facial acne vulgaris. An additional open-label trial, CLARITUDE, is evaluating the long-term safety of olumacostat glasaretil. Topline results from the CLAREOS-1 and CLAREOS-2 trials are expected in the first half of 2018.

About Acne

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting approximately 50 million Americans and 85% of all teenagers. Acne is caused by the accumulation of dead skin cells, oil and bacteria in pores. It is characterized by clogging of the pores and associated local skin lesions. Acne lesions are believed to result from an interaction of multiple pathogenic, or contributing, factors, including excessive sebum production. Acne is not just about blemishes on the skin; it can also affect a person’s quality of life, resulting in social, psychological and emotional impairments.

About Dermira

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions. Dermira is committed to understanding the needs of both patients and physicians and using its insight to identify and develop leading-edge medical dermatology programs. Dermira’s product pipeline includes three late-stage product candidates that could have a profound impact on the lives of patients: glycopyrronium tosylate (formerly DRM04), which has completed a Phase 3 program for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating); CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol), in Phase 3 development in collaboration with UCB Pharma S.A. for the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; and olumacostat glasaretil (formerly DRM01), in Phase 3 development for the treatment of acne vulgaris. Dermira is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more information, please visit www.dermira.com.

