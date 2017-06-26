MilliporeSigma Adds Chemical Products To Reaxys' Chemistry Database

-- Allows customers to easily find, procure MilliporeSigma products in the Reaxys interface

-- Reduces barriers for customers to develop new chemistries, accelerating research

BILLERICA, Mass., June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MilliporeSigma today announced a collaboration with Elsevier, the information analytics company specializing in science and health, to add its products into Reaxys, Elsevier's chemistry database.

Researchers and chemists who use Reaxys can now access an additional 43,000 MilliporeSigma compounds and chemicals with data provided directly from the supplier. The collaboration means users will have immediate access to MilliporeSigma's product availability as well as standard pricing for U.S.-based customers.

"This integration makes researchers' daily decision-making process much easier as they look for ways to reduce the time it takes to actually buy the compounds that they need," said Udit Batra, CEO, MilliporeSigma. "Together, we're giving customers peace of mind about the quality of the products in development, which is important in such a competitive industry."

The collaboration with Elsevier gives Reaxys users who work in pharmaceutical drug discovery, chemical R&D and other areas a more efficient purchasing process. Customers can quickly compare the cost of purchasing a compound against making it internally, meaning better allocation of resources and saving time.

"MilliporeSigma is recognized as an industry leader, so this collaboration is a great addition to Reaxys," said Christian Boehm, Director of Chemistry Solutions at Elsevier.

Reaxys contains more than 240 years of unparalleled chemistry content, including 105 million organic, inorganic and organometallic compounds, 42 million chemical reactions, 500 million published experimental facts, 16,000 chemistry related periodicals and six indexing sources for a cross-disciplinary view of chemistry.

About the Life Science Business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

The life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the U.S. and Canada, has 19,000 employees and 65 manufacturing sites worldwide, with a portfolio of more than 300,000 products enabling scientific discovery. Udit Batra is the global chief executive officer of MilliporeSigma.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany completed its $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich in November 2015, creating a leader in the $125 billion global life science industry.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is a leading company for innovative and top-quality high-tech products in healthcare, life science and performance materials. The company has six businesses Biopharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Allergopharma, Biosimilars, Life Science and Performance Materials and generated sales of 15 billion in 2016. Around 50,000 employees work in 66 countries to improve the quality of life for patients, to foster the success of customers and to help meet global challenges.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company since 1668, the company has stood for innovation, business success and responsible entrepreneurship. Holding an approximately 70 percent interest, the founding family remains the majority owner of the company to this day. The company holds the global rights to the name and the trademark "Merck" internationally except for the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.

