Zynerba (ZYNE) Added To The Russell 3000 Index

DEVON, Pa., June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 3000® Index as part of the FTSE’s annual reconstitution of its family of U.S. indexes. The addition will take effect after the U.S. market opens on June 26.



Annual Russell index reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of the end of May, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe. The index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index and includes approximately 2,000 securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary next-generation synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Zynerba is developing therapeutic candidates based on proprietary transdermal technologies that, if successfully developed, may allow sustained, consistent and controlled delivery of therapeutic levels of two cannabinoids: cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Transdermal delivery has the potential to reduce adverse effects associated with oral dosing. ZYN002, the Company’s CBD gel, is the first and only synthetic CBD formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel. In March 2017, the Company completed enrollment in the Phase 2 STAR 1 (Synthetic Transdermal Cannabidiol for the Treatment of Epilepsy) clinical trial of ZYN002 CBD gel in refractory epilepsy patients with focal seizures, the most common form of epilepsy in adults. Also in March 2017, the Phase 2 STOP (Synthetic Transdermal Cannabidiol for the Treatment of Knee Pain due to Osteoarthritis) clinical trial in patients with knee pain due to osteoarthritis was fully enrolled. In June 2017, the Company completed target enrollment in its exploratory Phase 2 FAB-C (Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome Anxiety and Behavioral Challenges with CBD) clinical trial in children with Fragile X syndrome. Zynerba is also developing ZYN001, which utilizes a synthetically manufactured pro-drug of THC. A Phase 1 clinical study for ZYN001 was initiated in the second quarter of 2017. Learn more at www.zynerba.com and follow the Company on Twitter at @ZynerbaPharma.

