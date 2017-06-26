|
Neurotech Release: Turkey’s ESE Pazarlama Renews Contract With Three-Year Distribution Partner Agreement
6/26/2017 10:25:27 AM
- First existing distribution partner to renew contract with Neurotech
- The agreement to comprise a combination of trade-in and new units
- Neurotech to also attend UK autism event in Manchester at end of June
Perth, Australia & Malta - 26 June 2017 – Neurotech International Limited (ASX: NTI) (“Neurotech” or the “Company”), developer of quality medical solutions in the neuroscience space, has announced that existing distribution partner ESE Pazarlama (previously MBM Medikal) has signed a new three year agreement to distribute Mente Autism exclusively in Turkey.
The agreement with ESE Pazarlama was renewed on the basis of its market experience and strong support of the Company over the past year, having purchased 50 units of the Mente 2 device, the predecessor to Mente Autism. It is the first Mente Autism partner to have its contract renewed.
The agreement will comprise a combination of trade-in units to upgrade existing users of Mente 2 to Mente Autism, as well as sales of devices to new Mente Autism users.
Wolfgang Storf, CEO of Neurotech said: “With 20,000 children registered with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in Turkey, this is a market with huge potential for growth, with actual numbers of autistic children estimated to be much higher. ESE Pazarlama have succeeded in establishing the Mente Autism brand in the country and we feel the team there is best placed to continue working with us. We are confident that together we can achieve our targets and create new and exciting commercial opportunities.”
Mrs Seda Sen, General Manager of ESE Pazarlama, said: “As a company we are very pleased that Neurotech has once again entrusted us with the distribution of Mente Autism in Turkey. We believe in the product’s potential to help hundreds of children with ASD and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration moving forward.”
ESE Pazarlama was founded as a sub-distributor of Roche Beckman Coulter for the Black Sea region. It has since become a very well-known diagnostic solution provider in Turkey, with customer support, technical and application capabilities within. It is building a product portfolio with various manufacturers across the USA and Europe
AUTISM SHOW, MANCHESTER (UK) JUNE / JULY 2017
Neurotech will also be attending the Autism Show, to be held in Manchester, UK, from 30 June to 1 July 2017.
The Autism Show is the United Kingdom’s national event for autism and the largest event in the country dedicated to the autism community, offering information, advice, products and services on the condition. Over 3,000 attendees, including parents, carers, teaching professionals, healthcare professionals, local authority professionals, and individuals on the autism spectrum, have visited the event in the past, which has also been recently held in London and Birmingham.
Wolfgang Storf, Neurotech’s CEO, said: “This is a major autism-themed event in the UK and our presence will allow us to introduce Mente Autism to parents and medical professionals looking for new therapies to manage the condition. With thousands attending such an important autism event, our presence with Mente Autism is the perfect opportunity to talk about our product and generate solid interest and business leads.”
About Neurotech
Neurotech International Limited is a medical device and solutions company incorporated in Australia and operating through its wholly-owned, Malta-based subsidiary AAT Research Limited. Neurotech’s primary mission is to improve the lives of people with neurological conditions, with a vision of becoming the global leader in home-use and clinical neurotechnology solutions that are both accessible and affordable. Through flagship device Mente Autism and its associated platform, Neurotech is focused on the development and commercialisation of technological solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of such conditions, starting with autism. For more information, visit: http://www.neurotechinternational.com
