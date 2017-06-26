TraceLink, Inc. Announces End-To-End Administration For Product Track, Alleviating Time-Intensive DSCSA Compliance Tasks For U.S. Hospitals And Pharmacies

NORTH READING, Mass., June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceLink Inc., the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the life sciences supply chain and providing real-time information sharing for better patient outcomes, today announced end-to-end administration services for U.S. hospitals and pharmacies that use its proven Product Track transaction history management software to meet the compliance requirements of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

On July 1st, TraceLink will begin transitioning its 350+ healthcare customers to Product Track with End-to-End Administration, which will be bundled into their existing TraceLink subscription at no extra cost. Additionally, through TraceLink's expansive network of alliances with group purchasing organizations (GPOs), covering more than 90 percent of the entire U.S. hospital market, GPO member hospitals and pharmacies can take advantage of special pricing and pre-negotiated terms for TraceLink Product Track with End-to-End Administration.

Every customer who subscribes to Product Track will now benefit from a set of end-to-end administration services provided by TraceLink that are designed to eliminate the time-intensive tasks of managing product, partner and company master data, exceptions, paper-to-digital processing, continuous quality control checks, and document preparation for audits. As a result, hospitals and pharmacies are able to increase the time they spend providing care to patients by offloading all of their DSCSA compliance requirements to a dedicated team of TraceLink service and compliance experts.

"In working closely with the hospitals and pharmacies that use our products daily to manage lot-level transaction histories at thousands of dispensing locations, many have expressed an interest in having TraceLink remove additional time consuming tasks that DSCSA has introduced into their pharmacy operations," said Shabbir Dahod, president and CEO of TraceLink. "We've responded by expanding our current solution to eliminate the time that healthcare providers need to spend on maintaining master data, adding new trading partners, and resolving exceptions. Going forward, TraceLink will assume all of these responsibilities at no incremental cost so that pharmacists and clinicians can do what they do best: provide consultative care to their patients."

TraceLink Product Track with End-to-End Administration: How It Works

TraceLink Product Track is the transaction history management system used by more U.S. hospitals and pharmacies to achieve DSCSA compliance than any other solution. The software runs on a single platform that connects to prescription drug suppliers and processes all pharmacy-related DSCSA compliance information.

Product Track with End-to-End Administration leverages TraceLink staff who shoulder the full workload associated with compliance-related tasks for hospitals and pharmacies, including:

Adding and maintaining any missing product master data for drug products that are purchased by a pharmacy.

for drug products that are purchased by a pharmacy. Adding, removing, and maintaining any partners with whom an organization works to purchase drug products.

with whom an organization works to purchase drug products. Adding or removing company locations to cover all dispensing locations within the same operation.

to cover all dispensing locations within the same operation. Adding or removing new users, or changing user access permissions as staffing needs evolve and new users need to use the Product Track software.

as staffing needs evolve and new users need to use the Product Track software. Active maintenance and monitoring of exceptions that occur as a result of receiving POs or ASNs from suppliers with missing information required by DSCSA.

that occur as a result of receiving POs or ASNs from suppliers with missing information required by DSCSA. Reprocessing any necessary transactions after researching exceptions and validating that Product Track information is accurate and compliant.

after researching exceptions and validating that Product Track information is accurate and compliant. Utilizing TraceLink's unique and proprietary "network-sourced" NDC database to continuously update new NDCs that are discovered across the TraceLink Network, an exclusive benefit to TraceLink customers.

to continuously update new NDCs that are discovered across the TraceLink Network, an exclusive benefit to TraceLink customers. Manually entering required DSCSA data to create digital T3 from user scanned or uploaded paper documents then appending the originally-scanned PO to ensure a fully-compliant, all-digital database of T3s.

then appending the originally-scanned PO to ensure a fully-compliant, all-digital database of T3s. Actively monitor data quality, and provide full customer support during an inquiry if a Request for Information is initiated by a regulatory authority, to ensure that the customer can supply the required compliance information within the 48-hour business response time.

To learn more about Product Track with End-to-End Administration, please visit http://www.tracelink.com/pharmacies/us

About TraceLink

TraceLink is the World's Largest Track and Trace Network for connecting the Life Sciences supply chain and eliminating counterfeit prescription drugs from the global marketplace. Leading businesses trust the TraceLink Life Sciences Cloud to deliver complete global connectivity, visibility and traceability of pharmaceuticals from ingredient to patient. A single point and click connection to the Life Sciences Cloud creates a supply chain control tower that delivers the information, insight and collaboration needed to improve performance and reduce risk across global supply, manufacturing and distribution operations. A winner of numerous industry awards including Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 (ranked number 149 in 2016), the Amazon AWS Global Start-Up Challenge Grand Prize, and the Edison Award for Innovation in Health Management, the Life Sciences Cloud is used by businesses across the globe to meet strategic goals in ensuring global compliance, fighting drug counterfeiting, improving on-time and in-full delivery, protecting product quality and reducing operational cost. For more information on TraceLink and our solutions, visit www.tracelink.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

TraceLink is funded by Goldman Sachs, FirstMark Capital, Volition Capital and F-Prime Capital.

