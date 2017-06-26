National Cancer Center Japan Treats First Patients Using ViewRay MRIdian System

CLEVELAND, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the National Cancer Center (NCC) in Tokyo, Japan treated its first patients using ViewRay's MRIdian System, the world's first and only clinical MRI-guided radiation therapy system. Among the first indications treated at NCC were cancers of the lung, liver and pancreas.

The MRIdian System combines MR imaging with radiation delivery so clinicians can visualize soft tissue and adjust their dosing all in real-time, on live anatomy. With MRIdian this is done without exposing the patient to the additional ionizing radiation that is common with other imaging modalities.

"We're pleased to have commenced patient treatments with our MRIdian System and are already seeing firsthand the benefits of combining MRI with radiation delivery and the value of adapting our plan during treatment to account for motion and changes in the tumor and nearby anatomy," said Jun Itami, M.D., Ph.D., chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology, NCC. "MRIdian will allow us to expand the number and types of cancer patients we treat, including some patients who may have been considered untreatable previously with conventional radiation therapy."

The National Cancer Center Japan has been providing patient care for more than 50 years. The NCC is at the forefront of research in cancer treatment and plays a central role in training doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to specialize in cancer medicine.

"It's exciting to have the first MRIdian treatments in Japan underway at the NCC," said Chris A. Raanes, president and chief executive officer of ViewRay. "MRIdian offers significant advantages in its real-time soft-tissue tracking and on-table adaptive delivery, and we're pleased that patients in Japan are now experiencing the benefits of this important advance in cancer care."

ViewRay received Shonin approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in August 2016 to market the Cobalt-based MRIdian System within Japan. ViewRay is represented in Japan by ITOCHU Corporation, one of the three largest general trading companies in Japan. ITOCHU has been focusing on the healthcare business to promote important medical innovations in Japan for approximately 40 years.

