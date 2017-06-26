Aethlon Medical (AEMD) To Release 2017 Fiscal Year End Financial Results And Host Conference Call On June 28, 2017

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a therapeutic technology company focused on unmet needs in global health and biodefense, today announced it will issue financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 at 4:15pm eastern time on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Management will host a conference call on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 4:30pm eastern time to review financial results and corporate highlights. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to the call by phone, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-844-836-8741 and International callers should call 1-412-317-5442. All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical Inc., conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast at www.aethlonmedical.com. Details for the webcast may be found on the Company's IR events page at http://ir.aethlonmedical.com.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through July 5, 2017. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical's website or by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada Toll Free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 10109729.

About Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical develops immunotherapeutic technologies to combat infectious disease and cancer. To augment the body's natural immune defenses, the Aethlon Hemopurifier® reduces the presence of circulating viruses in infected individuals. The technology provides a first-line candidate defense against viruses that are not addressed with proven drug therapies, including natural occurring pandemic threats and agents of bioterrorism. The Hemopurifier® can also be deployed as a strategy to improve the benefit of approved antiviral drug regimens. At present, the Hemopurifier® is being advanced in the United States under an FDA approved clinical study. Aethlon Medical is also investigating the potential use of the Hemopurifier® to reduce the presence of tumor-derived exosomes, which contribute to immune-suppression and the spread of metastasis in cancer patients. Aethlon Medical is also the majority owner of Exosome Sciences, Inc. (ESI), which is focused on the discovery of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor cancer and neurological disorders, including Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). ESI's TauSome biomarker is being clinically evaluated as the basis for a blood-based test to identify CTE in living individuals. Additional information can be found online at www.AethlonMedical.com and www.ExosomeSciences.com. You can also connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Google+.

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes

Chief Financial Officer

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

858-459-7800 extension 3300

Jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

Investor Relations:

John Marco

CORE IR

516 222 2560

johnm@coreir.com

