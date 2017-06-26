Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Schedules Third Quarter FY2017 News Release And Conference Call

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian Medical Systems (NYSE: VAR) announced today that it will report results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 following the close of regular trading on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested parties at 2:00 p.m. PT. The news release and a link to the conference call webcast will be available on the company website at: www.varian.com/investor. To access the teleconference call and replay:

Teleconference: Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-869-3847, and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-689-8261.



Replay: Access from within the U.S. by dialing 1-877-660-6853 and from outside the U.S. by dialing 1-201-612-7415, and enter conference ID 13664498. The teleconference will be rebroadcast until 8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, July 28, 2017.



Webcast: Visit the company website at: www.varian.com/investor and click on the link for Third Quarter Earnings Results under Investor Highlights. Web conferences will be archived on the company website for a year.

For automatic "e-mail alerts" regarding Varian news and events, investors can subscribe on the company website: http://investors.varian.com/InvestorAlerts. For additional information contact Katie Glenn at 650-424-5631 or katie.glenn@varian.com

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems focuses energy on saving lives and is the world's leading manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating and managing cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,400 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:

Neil Madle, (650) 424-5631

Director, International Investor Relations

neil.madle@varian.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varian-medical-systems-schedules-third-quarter-fy2017-news-release-and-conference-call-300478672.html

SOURCE Varian Medical Systems