CymaBay Therapeutics Announces The Appointment Of Klara Dickinson As Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs And Quality Assurance And The Promotion Of Daniel Menold To Vice President, Finance

NEWARK, Calif., June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CBAY), today announced the appointment of Klara Dickinson as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance and the promotion of Daniel Menold to Vice President, Finance.

“I’m very excited to welcome Klara to CymaBay where her expertise and leadership will be integral in our efforts to bring seladelpar to patients with liver diseases,” said Sujal Shah, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of CymaBay. “Klara has successfully taken multiple programs from development through NDA filing, approval and launch. Her recent experience in orphan diseases and other areas of high unmet medical need will be of particular importance as we advance seladelpar for patients with primary biliary cholangitis.”

“I look forward to working with the team at CymaBay at such a pivotal time in the company’s history,” said Ms. Dickinson. “I’m excited about bringing my expertise to the company as we work towards our goal of developing and providing access to innovative therapies in the areas of liver and other chronic diseases.”

“In addition to Klara’s appointment, the elevation of Dan’s role and responsibilities in finance further enhances the senior leadership at CymaBay,” said Mr. Shah. “Dan has played a key part in leading our accounting and financial reporting activities since 2014. I’ve always had a tremendous level of confidence in the work he has done and believe he will continue to step up and serve the company well.”

“I’m excited about the opportunity to expand upon my contributions to CymaBay and lead the strong finance team we have assembled here over the past few years,” said Mr. Menold.

Ms. Dickinson served as Senior Vice President, Chief Regulatory Officer of Anthera from 2015 to 2017. At Anthera, Ms. Dickinson led the regulatory strategy for the company’s liprotamase and blisibimod development programs in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency related to cystic fibrosis, and systemic lupus erythematosus and IgA nephropathy, respectively. Prior to Anthera, Ms. Dickinson served as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Compliance at Hyperion Therapeutics Inc. from October 2007 to July 2014. At Hyperion, Ms. Dickinson led the filing of the NDA and label negotiations for Hyperion Therapeutics' initial product, RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients >2 years of age with urea cycle disorders (UCDs). Prior to Hyperion Therapeutics, Ms. Dickinson spent three years at CoTherix, Inc as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs and Healthcare Compliance Officer from January 2004 to January 2007. In that role, Ms. Dickinson led the filing of the NDA and label negotiations for CoTherix's initial product, Ventavis® (iloprost) Inhalation Solution. Prior to CoTherix, Inc., Ms. Dickinson held various positions at biopharmaceutical companies Scios, Inc. and DEY Laboratories, a subsidiary of Mylan, Inc. Ms. Dickinson holds a B.S. in Biology from the College of Great Falls in Montana and is certified by the Regulatory Affairs Certification Board.

Mr. Menold joined CymaBay in January 2014 and served as the company’s Corporate Controller prior to his promotion to Vice President, Finance in April 2017. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. Menold served as Corporate Controller for Zoosk, Inc., a high growth, technology start-up, where he directed the accounting and reporting function. From 2005 to 2010, Mr. Menold was employed with Affymetrix, a public life sciences tools company, serving as Controller and Director of Accounting. Prior to 2005, Mr. Menold held accounting and finance positions of increasing responsibility at public and private life sciences and high technology companies in the Silicon Valley. Mr. Menold began his career in public accounting at Ernst & Young where he served life sciences and high technology companies as an audit manager. Mr. Menold received a M.S. in accounting and B.S. in finance from The University of Virginia McIntire School of Commerce.

About CymaBay

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Seladelpar is a potent, selective, orally active PPARd agonist currently in development for the treatment of patients with the autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). A Phase 2 study of seladelpar established proof of concept in PBC. CymaBay is currently conducting a second Phase 2 study of seladelpar in PBC in order to support dose selection for Phase 3. Arhalofenate is a potential urate-lowering anti-flare therapy that has completed five Phase 2 studies in subjects with gout. Arhalofenate has been found to reduce painful flares in joints while at the same time lowering serum uric acid by promoting excretion of uric acid by the kidney. This dual action addresses both the signs and symptoms of gout while managing the underlying pathophysiology of hyperuricemia. Arhalofenate has been licensed in the U.S. to Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. CymaBay retains full development and commercialization rights for arhalofenate outside the U.S.

