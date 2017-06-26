Genocea (GNCA) Added To Russell 3000 And Russell 2000 Indices

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies, announced today that it has been added to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indices as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. indexes.



The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and is a subset of the Russell 3000®, representing approximately 10 percent of the total market capitalization of that index. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index includes automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and style indexes.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop life-changing vaccines and immunotherapies. While traditional immunotherapy discovery methods have largely used predictive methods to propose T cell targets, or antigens, Genocea has successfully developed ATLAS™, its proprietary technology platform, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Genocea used ATLAS to identify the antigens in its lead clinical candidate, GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy to treat genital herpes, and is currently using ATLAS in immuno-oncology applications to develop neoantigen cancer vaccines and to identify T cell response signatures of cancer patients treated with checkpoint blockade therapies to potentially improve clinical practice. Genocea expects GEN-003 to be ready to begin Phase 3 development and to file an IND for its neoantigen cancer vaccine candidate GEN-009 by the end of 2017. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.genocea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein relating to future business performance, conditions or strategies and other financial and business matters, including expectations regarding clinical developments, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including Genocea's ability to progress any product candidates in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability of ATLAS to identify promising oncology vaccine and immunotherapy product candidates; the scope, rate and progress of its preclinical studies and clinical trials and other research and development activities; anticipated clinical trial results; current results may not be predictive of future results; even if the data from preclinical studies or clinical trials is positive, regulatory authorities may require additional studies for approval and the product may not prove to be safe and efficacious; Genocea's ability to enter into future collaborations with industry partners and the government and the terms, timing and success of any such collaboration; risks associated with the manufacture and supply of clinical and commercial product; the cost of filing, prosecuting, defending and enforcing any patent claims and other intellectual property rights; Genocea's ability to obtain rights to technology; competition for clinical resources and patient enrollment from drug candidates in development by other companies with greater resources and visibility; the rate of cash utilized by Genocea in its business and the period for which existing cash will be able to fund such operation; Genocea's ability to obtain adequate financing in the future through product licensing, co-promotional arrangements, public or private equity or debt financing or otherwise; general business conditions; competition; business abilities and judgment of personnel; the availability of qualified personnel and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Further information on the factors and risks that could affect Genocea's business, financial conditions and results of operations is contained in Genocea's filings with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

