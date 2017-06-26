Biocept (BIOC) Added To The Russell Microcap Index

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of cancer patients, announces that is has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index. Each June, the Russell Microcap® Index is realigned and recalibrated to reflect market changes during the past year, with membership primarily determined by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to FTSE Russell, approximately $8.4 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes.

"Inclusion in this index will contribute to additional investor awareness of Biocept, with the potential to broaden our investor base as we build on our leadership position in the liquid biopsy market," said Biocept's President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Nall. "This is an exciting time at Biocept as we execute on our stated initiatives that include signing additional health plan agreements to support third-party reimbursement for our tests, collaborating with top-tier oncology institutions to further validate the use of our tests, broadening our test menu by introducing new clinically actionable oncology biomarker assays, and increasing our market share of the liquid biopsy segment."

More information on the Russell Microcap® Index is available on the "Russell Reconstitution" section of the FTSE Russell website.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company leverages its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. Biocept's patented Target Selector liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers on circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient's disease and therapeutic options. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend" or "project," or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this news release are not strictly historical, including, without limitation, statements as to our ability to improve the outcomes of cancer patients, the utility and effectiveness of our intellectual property protections, the financial impact of new contracts, and our ability to increase the number of products or services provided or the value of the Company, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

