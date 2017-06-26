Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Joins Russell Microcap Index

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a cellular therapeutics development company with a pipeline focused on autoimmune disease and select cardiovascular indications, announces today that the Company has joined the Russell Microcap® Index as part of the Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. financial market opens today.



Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are delighted to have been selected by FTSE Russell for inclusion in its microcap index," stated David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Caladrius. "We believe that being part of the Russell Microcap Index will increase the Company's overall visibility and further broaden our shareholder base. We expect that inclusion in such an index will contribute to improving overall shareholder value in conjunction with the advancement of our Phase 2 clinical trial for our lead product candidate, CLBS03, for the treatment of recent onset type 1 diabetes."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $8.4 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage development company with cell therapy products in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and select cardiovascular indications. The Company is investigating its lead product candidate, CLBS03, an ex vivo expanded polyclonal T regulatory cell therapy for the treatment of recent-onset type 1 diabetes, in a currently enrolling Phase 2 trial. For more information about Caladrius please visit www.caladrius.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that could cause future results to materially differ from the recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements include the “Risk Factors” described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 17, 2017, and in the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC. The Company’s further development is highly dependent on, among other things, future medical and research developments and market acceptance, which are outside of its control.

