Acessa Health Inc. Acquires The Acessa System For Treatment Of Symptomatic Uterine Fibroids

System for the treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids, following the
close of an asset purchase agreement with Halt Medical Inc. Concurrent
with the acquisition, Acessa Health completed the first closing of a
planned $30 million Series A financing with a syndicate of institutional
venture investment firms. The company plans to expand the Acessa
clinical portfolio, develop next generation technology, and broaden
commercial adoption of the Acessa procedure.
“This is a great day for the millions of women currently suffering from
symptomatic fibroids, who will now have access to a less invasive,
uterine-sparing solution,” said Kim Bridges, chief executive officer of
Acessa Health. “With substantial clinical and commercial momentum behind
us, together with an exceptional investor base, Acessa is poised to
improve the standard of care in a clinical segment that has not seen
significant innovation in decades.”
Acessa Health is leading an innovative radiofrequency ablation
therapeutic category that aims to free women from the debilitating
symptoms of fibroids while preserving the uterus. Its Acessa procedure
is a safe, effective and minimally invasive alternative to both
hysterectomy and myomectomy. With Acessa, physicians use a laparoscopic
instrument to deliver radiofrequency energy to fibroids. After the
procedure, treated fibroids shrink and are reabsorbed by surrounding
tissue.
Unlike many alternative interventions, Acessa can treat almost all sizes
and locations of fibroids –including those outside the uterine cavity
and within uterine walls. The procedure requires no cutting or suturing
of uterine tissue, and patients typically go home the same day,
experiencing minimal discomfort and a rapid return to normal activities.
More than 1,500 women have been successfully treated with the Acessa
System.
Bruce Lee, M.D., Acessa inventor and board-certified gynecologist, will
join the company as a medical advisor. “This is an exciting new chapter
for Acessa and the many millions of women around the world who suffer
from symptomatic fibroids,” said Dr. Lee. “I’m thrilled to be part of
the new Acessa Health team, advancing this important technology, and
making the Acessa procedure available to women who stand to benefit from
it.”
About the Acessa System
The Acessa System is the only radiofrequency ablation system cleared by
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CE marked for use in
percutaneous, laparoscopic coagulation and ablation of soft tissue,
including treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids under laparoscopic
ultrasound guidance. It has been the subject of 20 peer-reviewed
publications across 750 study patients. In January 2017, the American
Medical Association (AMA) issued a new Category 1 CPT code specifically
for Laparoscopic Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation of Uterine Fibroids,
paving the way for the Acessa procedure to become the standard of care
for as many as 30 million women in the United States. For more
information, visit acessaprocedure.com.
About Acessa Health Inc.
Acessa Health is a women’s health innovator dedicated to advancing
minimally invasive, uterine-sparing solutions for women with symptomatic
fibroids. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.