Acessa Health Inc. Acquires The Acessa System For Treatment Of Symptomatic Uterine Fibroids

Company Completes Asset Purchase Agreement with Halt Medical Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acessa Health Inc. announced today that it has acquired the Acessa® System for the treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids, following the close of an asset purchase agreement with Halt Medical Inc. Concurrent with the acquisition, Acessa Health completed the first closing of a planned $30 million Series A financing with a syndicate of institutional venture investment firms. The company plans to expand the Acessa clinical portfolio, develop next generation technology, and broaden commercial adoption of the Acessa procedure.

“This is a great day for the millions of women currently suffering from symptomatic fibroids, who will now have access to a less invasive, uterine-sparing solution,” said Kim Bridges, chief executive officer of Acessa Health. “With substantial clinical and commercial momentum behind us, together with an exceptional investor base, Acessa is poised to improve the standard of care in a clinical segment that has not seen significant innovation in decades.”

Acessa Health is leading an innovative radiofrequency ablation therapeutic category that aims to free women from the debilitating symptoms of fibroids while preserving the uterus. Its Acessa procedure is a safe, effective and minimally invasive alternative to both hysterectomy and myomectomy. With Acessa, physicians use a laparoscopic instrument to deliver radiofrequency energy to fibroids. After the procedure, treated fibroids shrink and are reabsorbed by surrounding tissue.

Unlike many alternative interventions, Acessa can treat almost all sizes and locations of fibroids –including those outside the uterine cavity and within uterine walls. The procedure requires no cutting or suturing of uterine tissue, and patients typically go home the same day, experiencing minimal discomfort and a rapid return to normal activities. More than 1,500 women have been successfully treated with the Acessa System.

Bruce Lee, M.D., Acessa inventor and board-certified gynecologist, will join the company as a medical advisor. “This is an exciting new chapter for Acessa and the many millions of women around the world who suffer from symptomatic fibroids,” said Dr. Lee. “I’m thrilled to be part of the new Acessa Health team, advancing this important technology, and making the Acessa procedure available to women who stand to benefit from it.”

About the Acessa System

The Acessa System is the only radiofrequency ablation system cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and CE marked for use in percutaneous, laparoscopic coagulation and ablation of soft tissue, including treatment of symptomatic uterine fibroids under laparoscopic ultrasound guidance. It has been the subject of 20 peer-reviewed publications across 750 study patients. In January 2017, the American Medical Association (AMA) issued a new Category 1 CPT code specifically for Laparoscopic Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation of Uterine Fibroids, paving the way for the Acessa procedure to become the standard of care for as many as 30 million women in the United States. For more information, visit acessaprocedure.com.

About Acessa Health Inc.

Acessa Health is a women’s health innovator dedicated to advancing minimally invasive, uterine-sparing solutions for women with symptomatic fibroids. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.