eLum Technologies Completes $3.5 Million In Series A Financing Round

FREEMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eLum Technologies, Inc., an early stage medical device company, today announced that the company has completed a Series A financing round of $3.5 million in proceeds of new funding raised, and $810,000 in notes with private early stage investors.

“This additional funding will enable us to bolster the current infrastructure for our product development and build on the results we have achieved to date,” said Quang Tran, CEO of eLum Technologies. “We received positive responses regarding our technology, and have a skilled team in place to advance rapidly into the next phase of growth.”

The funding will provide additional capital towards refining the company’s product for stroke therapy, and help eLum Technologies begin the development of additional products.

eLum Technologies, Inc. is an early stage medical device company based in California. eLum Technologies is focused on disruptive technologies to address endovascular diseases.