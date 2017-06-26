eLum Technologies Completes $3.5 Million In Series A Financing Round

FREEMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eLum Technologies, Inc., an early stage medical device company, today
announced that the company has completed a Series A financing round of
$3.5 million in proceeds of new funding raised, and $810,000 in notes
with private early stage investors.
“This additional funding will enable us to bolster the current
infrastructure for our product development and build on the results we
have achieved to date,” said Quang Tran, CEO of eLum Technologies. “We
received positive responses regarding our technology, and have a skilled
team in place to advance rapidly into the next phase of growth.”
The funding will provide additional capital towards refining the
company’s product for stroke therapy, and help eLum Technologies begin
the development of additional products.
eLum Technologies
eLum Technologies, Inc. is an early stage medical device company based
in California. eLum Technologies is focused on disruptive technologies
to address endovascular diseases.
Corporate:
eLum Technologies, Inc.
Noelle Bagnall
Vice
President, Business Development
nbagnall@elumtech.com