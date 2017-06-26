Accenture Introduces New Analytics Capabilities In The Accenture Life Sciences Cloud For R&D

Collaborates with the Metrics Champion Consortium to develop the Clinical Operations Insights Platform for Improved Visibility into Clinical Trial Performance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has developed and introduced a new analytics platform to provide real-time insights on the status and performance of clinical trials for the life sciences industry. The platform, known as the Clinical Operations Insights Platform (COIP), is a module of the Accenture Life Sciences Cloud for R&D, an industry platform for running clinical trials that deliver better patient outcomes.

Accenture has joined forces with the Metrics Champion Consortium (MCC) in the development of COIP, using MCC’s industry clinical trial metrics to measure a company’s clinical trial performance. MCC is an open, collaborative organization devoted to the development of standardized metrics to improve clinical trials.

Accenture’s COIP is designed to help life sciences companies leverage descriptive and predictive analytics using operational data to gain real-time insights about the status and performance of a clinical trial. Accenture’s experience has shown that the COIP can help life sciences companies increase the operational efficiency of clinical trials by as much as 30 percent. The platform gives life sciences clinical operations managers greater flexibility to manage clinical trial programs from anywhere, anytime, by consolidating into a single analytics platform internal and external data sources across clinical trial management systems, electronic data capture systems and clinical research organization partners.

“We are excited about our collaboration with MCC and the addition of their clinical operations performance metrics into our Clinical Operations Insights Platform module”, said Kevin Julian, who leads Accenture’s Life Sciences practice in North America “Together we are integrating technology with metrics standards, making it easier for our clients to understand the health of their study portfolio, manage their business more effectively and bring their treatments to patients.”

MCC has also joined the Accenture Life Sciences Cloud Coalition, which includes Eli Lilly, GSK, Merck, Pfizer, and other prominent pharmaceutical companies. As a member of the coalition, MCC will provide input on the use of standardized performance metrics in the Accenture Life Sciences Cloud for R&D. The aim of the Accenture Life Sciences Cloud Coalition is to enable the R&D function, speed up the drug development process while improving quality and cost for the industry.

“We are pleased to build MCC’s standardized metrics into the Accenture Life Sciences Cloud for R&D Clinical Operations Insights Platform and to welcome Accenture as a member of our consortium”, said Linda Sullivan, co-founder and president of MCC. “Our members are looking for innovative ways to implement and effectively utilize the standardized metric sets and tools developed in our collaborative working groups – having access to MCC standardized performance metrics in the Accenture Life Sciences Cloud for R&D platform is a win-win for current and future users.”

