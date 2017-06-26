Accenture Introduces New Analytics Capabilities In The Accenture Life Sciences Cloud For R&D

Collaborates with the Metrics Champion Consortium to develop the
Clinical Operations Insights Platform for Improved Visibility into
Clinical Trial Performance
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has developed and introduced a new analytics
platform to provide real-time insights on the status and performance of
clinical trials for the life sciences industry. The platform, known as
the Clinical Operations Insights Platform (COIP), is a module of the Accenture
Life Sciences Cloud for R&D, an industry platform for running
clinical trials that deliver better patient outcomes.
Accenture has joined forces with the Metrics
Champion Consortium (MCC) in the development of COIP, using MCC’s
industry clinical trial metrics to measure a company’s clinical trial
performance. MCC is an open, collaborative organization devoted to the
development of standardized metrics to improve clinical trials.
Accenture’s COIP is designed to help life sciences companies leverage
descriptive and predictive analytics using operational data to gain
real-time insights about the status and performance of a clinical trial.
Accenture’s experience has shown that the COIP can help life sciences
companies increase the operational efficiency of clinical trials by as
much as 30 percent. The platform gives life sciences clinical operations
managers greater flexibility to manage clinical trial programs from
anywhere, anytime, by consolidating into a single analytics platform
internal and external data sources across clinical trial management
systems, electronic data capture systems and clinical research
organization partners.
“We are excited about our collaboration with MCC and the addition of
their clinical operations performance metrics into our Clinical
Operations Insights Platform module”, said Kevin
Julian, who leads Accenture’s Life Sciences practice in North
America “Together we are integrating technology with metrics standards,
making it easier for our clients to understand the health of their study
portfolio, manage their business more effectively and bring their
treatments to patients.”
MCC has also joined the Accenture
Life Sciences Cloud Coalition, which includes Eli Lilly, GSK, Merck,
Pfizer, and other prominent pharmaceutical companies. As a member of the
coalition, MCC will provide input on the use of standardized performance
metrics in the Accenture Life Sciences Cloud for R&D. The aim of the
Accenture Life Sciences Cloud Coalition is to enable the R&D function,
speed up the drug development process while improving quality and cost
for the industry.
“We are pleased to build MCC’s standardized metrics into the Accenture
Life Sciences Cloud for R&D Clinical Operations Insights Platform and to
welcome Accenture as a member of our consortium”, said Linda Sullivan,
co-founder and president of MCC. “Our members are looking for innovative
ways to implement and effectively utilize the standardized metric sets
and tools developed in our collaborative working groups – having access
to MCC standardized performance metrics in the Accenture Life Sciences
Cloud for R&D platform is a win-win for current and future users.”
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network –
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With more than 411,000 people serving clients in more than
120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world
works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
About Metrics Champion Consortium
MCC is a trusted partner in the clinical trials industry to identify
what to measure and assess the critical components of what is changing
and how the industry is responding to address the changes to make
improvements. We continually bring you new insights into the leading
trends within the industry. For more information, please visit www.metricschampion.org.