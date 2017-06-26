Microbiota Pioneer, Biocodex, Launches New Research Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biocodex
USA, pharmaceutical company and maker of Florastor,
today launched its Biocodex Microbiota Institute (BMI) and the Biocodex
Microbiota Foundation (BMF). Dedicated to providing consumers with
meaningful healthcare solutions and information, the launch of these
entities will allow for the advancement of research and understanding of
the human microbiota.
In the U.S., we suffer an overwhelming lack of understanding and
education regarding human microbiota and gut flora. According to data
from the BMI, healthcare professionals reported that only 10 percent of
the American population discuss flora and gut health with their doctors
and pharmacists. Biocodex has developed a well-known reputation as a
pioneer and leader in gut microbiota through more than 30 years of
research. As the company continues its evolution, the emphasis shifts to
increase awareness and place informational and reputable data at the
fingertips of the general public and healthcare professionals alike.
To kick off its inaugural year, the Biocodex Microbiota Institute
announced a call for research focused on the microbiota as it relates to
the liver. While Biocodex traditionally focused solely on intestinal
microbiota, this decision to expand research to the liver further
showcases its vision of long-term commitment to microbiota research
accessible to the public and healthcare professionals. The liver,
currently a hot conversation topic in relation to the microbiota, has
limited research results to date. The Institute aims to change that
through this call for research and future findings.
“We are extremely excited at the potential research that will stem from
this grant program as it relates to the liver,” said Professor Harry
Sokol, head of the Gut Microbiota and Immunity lab at the
Gastroenterology Department of the Saint Antoine Hospital (APHP, Paris,
France). “Having the opportunity to study the liver and diseases that
currently don’t have data to support its correlation as strongly with
microbiota, such as Fatty Liver Disease (Hepatic Steatosis) which is
increasingly prominent in the U.S., provides the opportunity to once
again pave the way with information and research findings.”
In tandem, the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, an independent legal
entity founded by Biocodex, remains committed to continuing its
expansion in all things microbiota, from its continued independent
research on microbiota and the interaction with different human
pathologies, to the promotion of said research. The main mission of the
Foundation is to trust in the scientific community and its highly-valued
researchers – this is not a short-term goal, but one that will rely on
perseverance and long-term initiatives.
“We have been committed to providing top-quality research and product
for decades, and these new initiatives solidify our promise to consumers
and healthcare professionals,” said Jean-Marie Lefèvre, President of
Biocodex. “Microorganisms and microbiota shouldn't be polluted, they
must be cultivated and protected with a focus not only on repairing, but
also on preventing potential diseases. We are keen to satisfy worldwide
regulations in each country we work with and continue our commitment to
furthering research and are very excited for the future findings.”
For more information on the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation’s
international call for projects 2018, please visit http://www.biocodexmicrobiotafoundation.com/.
For additional details and information on the Biocodex Microbiota
Institute, please visit www.biocodexmicrobiotainstitute.com.
About Biocodex USA
Biocodex USA is a Silicon Valley-based pharmaceutical company dedicated
to providing its customers with meaningful healthcare solutions with an
emphasis on gastroenterology and oncology supportive care. Florastor®
Daily Probiotic Supplements remain the flagship products, available at
all major retailers nationwide. Biocodex USA is a subsidiary
of Biocodex, a family-owned multinational pharmaceutical, research,
development, manufacturing, and commercial enterprise operating in more
than 100 countries. Visit www.BiocodexUSA.com
for more information.
About Biocodex Microbiota Institute
The Biocodex Microbiota Institute (BMI) offers the first major
international platform to house data on human microbiota. Over recent
years, growing interest has spawned a great deal of research into the
role and importance of microbiota in maintaining good health. Given its
background and expertise, Biocodex has chosen, through BMI, to lay the
foundation for a vast network of scientifically rigorous data on
microbiota, where patients and health professionals can learn about
crucial advances in this field. With the discovery and worldwide
marketing of the unique probiotic yeast strain, Saccharomyces
boulardii lyo CNCM I-745, the company has, over 60 years,
built a dual reputation as a pioneer and leader in the field of human
microbiota.
BMI brings together all current knowledge and constantly collects new
data on microbiota. It then shares the information regularly via
communication tools and social media. As an important player in the
health industry, Biocodex is proud to offer, through BMI, a source of
information that meets the needs of all.
About Biocodex Microbiota Foundation
The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation’s mission is to support research into
microbiota and its interaction with various pathologies. Research is
supported through grants given to projects that investigate the
implication of microbiota in human health. BMF supports both
foundational and applied research. Projects are selected annually by a
committee of independent, international scientists.
The BMF’s primary activity remains the awarding of annual grants to
innovative scientific research projects that explore the structure of
microbiota and, in particular, the impact of an imbalance in microbiota,
known as dysbiosis, on the occurrence or evolution of various
pathologies.
The BMF also runs and helps establish programs to improve our
understanding of microbiota and disseminates this knowledge as widely as
possible by organizing scientific meetings dedicated to microbiota with
pertinent training sessions. Finally, the BMF can establish public
projects which aim to help improve human health and which involve
microbiota.
The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation (BMF) is a non-profit, general
interest organization.