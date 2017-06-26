Eloxx Pharma Receives A US$6 Million Investment From KIP And DCS To Advance A Novel Disease-Modifying Therapy Targeting Genetic Diseases Including Cystic Fibrosis

SAN DIEGO & REHOVOT, Israel & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Korea Investment Partners (KIP), DSC Investments, Sevion
Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:SVON) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a
clinical stage company developing therapeutics for genetic diseases
caused by nonsense mutations, announce a US$6 million investment in
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. This investment increased the total series C fund
raising to a US$30 million.
The round was led by Dr. Phil Frost, OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) and
Pontifax, a leading VC in Life Sciences, and is part of the Acquisition
Transaction announced between Sevion and Eloxx.
On June 2, 2017, Sevion and Eloxx announced the signing of a definitive
agreement for an acquisition transaction. Under the terms of the
agreement, Eloxx will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sevion. Upon
completion of the transaction, Sevion will change its name to Eloxx
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and intends to apply to have its shares listed for
trading on NASDAQ.
Eloxx is planning to initiate multiple clinical studies for ELX-02, its
lead development candidate, and anticipates achieving substantial
clinical milestones over the course of 2017 and 2018, particularly in
the lead clinical programs in cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients
carrying nonsense mutations.
Yunjoon Kim, Executive Director at KIP, said, “We are thrilled to join
OPKO, Dr. Phil Frost, Pontifax and others in this investment.” And Yohan
Kim at DSC added, “We have full confidence in the company’s clinical
programs and in the management team, led by CEO and co-founder Dr.
Silvia Noiman.”
“ELX-02 provides a unique opportunity to potentially be the first
disease-modifying therapy to treat a set of devastating genetic
diseases, caused by nonsense mutations for which there are no effective
treatments. We welcome KIP/DSC as investors in this round of financing.
This financing enables us to initiate multiple clinical studies for
ELX-02 including phase 2 studies in Cystic Fibrosis and Cystinosis
patients carrying nonsense mutations. In addition, the additional amount
will provide Eloxx more clinical flexibility and we aim to test the drug
in other indications," said Dr. Silvia Noiman, Chief Executive Officer
of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.
"ELX-02 has shown pharmacological, pharmacodynamic and physiological
effects in several animal models of genetic disease caused by nonsense
mutations including Cystic Fibrosis (CF), Cystinosis, Duchene Muscular
Dystrophy (DMD), Rett syndrome and mucopolysaccharidose type I (MPS I).”
ELX-02 provides a unique opportunity to potentially be the first
disease-modifying therapy for treatment of this set of devastating
diseases, for which there are no effective treatments.
RM Global Partners advised Eloxx in the above transaction.
About Korea Investment Partners:
Korea Investment Partners (KIP) is a leading venture capital firm that
has over 30 years of experience in providing venture capital to bold and
innovative entrepreneurs who want to change the world. Korea Investment
Partners invests in leading pioneers. KIP oversees 26 venture and
private equity funds with US$1.44 billion in total assets under
management. The company operates globally from its Seoul headquarters
office with other locations in Shanghai, Beijing, and Palo Alto. For
more information please visit – http://www.kipvc.com/
About DSC Investment:
DSC Investment is a Venture Capital firm led by seasoned professional
managers and partners with ample experience in early-stage investments
and diverse expertise in the field. Guided by its mission statement,
“Dream, Shelter, Charity”, DSC has grown to be a leading firm known for
its precise and unconstrained investment decision process, and
transparent incentive compensation system. DSC is the first VC with all
of its members participating as shareholders. It has won the Best
Venture Capital House for early-staged investment sector in 2015, and
received grade A from SMBA’s VC evaluation only 2 years after its
foundation. For more information please visit – www.dscinvestment.com
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage company developing first in
class therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disease caused by
nonsense mutations. Eloxx was co-founded by Dr. Silvia Noiman and
Pontifax, a leading VC in the Life Sciences arena.
Approximately 3 – 4 percent of newborns manifest a genetic disease or
major birth defect, and about 12 percent of all mutations reported are
caused by nonsense mutation. Nonsense mutations introduce premature stop
codons in the reading frame of a gene. When the mutated sequence is
translated into a problem, the resulting protein is incomplete and
shorter than normal. Consequently, most nonsense mutations result in
nonfunctional proteins. Nonsense mutations account for some of the most
severe phenotypes in genetic diseases and often have devastating effects
in critical target organs. ELX-02 is a translation read-through inducing
drug. Read-through therapy is a treatment strategy for genetic diseases
caused by nonsense mutations to increase translation and restoring
activity of the mutated proteins.
About ELX-02
ELX-02 is a translation read-through inducing drug (TRID). Read-through
therapy is a treatment strategy for genetic diseases caused by nonsense
mutations to increase translation and restoring activity of the mutated
proteins.
ELX-02 is a designer aminoglycoside with unique pharmacological
properties scaffold that has been developed and optimized as a TRID
through intensive medicinal chemistry efforts over the past 10 years.
Comprehensive preclinical testing of ELX-02 in rats and dogs and in
mouse animal models of disease has been completed. Eloxx completed a
monocentric Phase 1a single-ascending-dose study in healthy adult
volunteers. The objective of this study is to characterize the safety,
tolerability and PK of ELX-02 and collect data to support additional
multiple dose studies in normal healthy volunteers and in selected
patient populations. Phase 1b multiple ascending dose study (MAD) in
healthy volunteers as well as 2 Phase 2 studies in Cystic Fibrosis and
Cystinosis patients carrying nonsense mutations, will follow the initial
SAD study of ELX-02.
Nonclinical studies demonstrated that ELX-02 is a potent TRID in several
models of genetic disease caused by nonsense mutations. These models
include Rett Syndrome, Mucopolysaccharidose type I (MPS I-H), Cystic
Fibrosis (CF), Duchene Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Cystinosis.
Comprehensive toxicology program in accordance with the ICH guideline M3
(R2) was completed for ELX-02 to support clinical studies.
About Sevion Therapeutics
Sevion Therapeutics (Company) is a biopharmaceutical company building
and developing a portfolio of innovative therapeutics, from both
internal discovery and acquisition, for the treatment of cancer and
immunological diseases. The Company’s product candidates are derived
from multiple key proprietary technology platforms: cell-based arrayed
antibody discovery, ultra long antibody scaffolds and Chimerasome
nanocages. Sevion has leveraged these technologies to build a pipeline
of innovative product candidates. For more information, please visit
SevionTherapeutics.com.
