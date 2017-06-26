QuintilesIMS (Q) Introduces Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE)

DANBURY, Conn. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuintilesIMS (NYSE:Q), a leading provider of information, technology
services and contract research to the life sciences industry announced
today the general availability of a new category of pharmaceuticals
commercial operations SaaS software called Orchestrated
Customer Engagement (OCE) in the winter of 2017.
This new category of enterprise SaaS software empowers pharmaceutical
commercial teams to better coordinate and streamline several commercial
functions. Those functions include; multi-channel marketing, customer
relationship management, medical affairs, market access and home office
operations, which can now work together to deliver an orchestrated
customer engagement experience.
“Orchestrating our company’s engagement with our customers by leveraging
new technologies is an important part of our commercial strategy,” said
Chetak Buaria, Global Head of Commercial Excellence (Biopharma), Merck
KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “For this reason, we are delighted to
co-operate with QuintilesIMS on OCE. This cooperation will give us the
ability to influence the solution roadmap and experiment new customer
engagement models early on.”
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has been a QuintilesIMS technology
customer since 2013. And it looks forward to fully benefiting from this
unique OCE offering via deeper integration of its sales and marketing
functions while providing a more orchestrated experience to its own
customers.
This next generation of enterprise SaaS software is “born integrated” on
the latest versions of best-in-class technology suppliers including:
Force.com, Marketing Cloud, Heroku, Amazon Web Services, Reltio and
others. In addition to its seamless integration across a “platform of
platforms,” OCE leverages QuintilesIMS’s Ada – an
artificial-intelligence that provides users with ambient, contextually
appropriate, recommendations for the next best customer, conversation,
channel, content, colleague and campaign.
The OCE offering also features Apollo – a thoughtfully-designed
user experience and interface that’s easy to use and understand; as well
as Lexi - an application program interface (API) layer that
connects all applications and data across an enterprise using clear,
common language. Customers can benefit from unprecedented levels of
integration, intelligent decision making as well as optimal sales and
marketing convergence with this revolutionary OCE SaaS offering.
“We wanted to build a solution that fills the gaps in the marketplace
our customers were describing,” said Tal Rosenberg, senior vice
president, Global Technology Solutions, QuintilesIMS. “This step-change
evolution in enterprise SaaS software was created with direct input from
customers. That collaboration resulted in an orchestrated commercial
model that unifies several vertical silos of disconnected sales and
marketing operations --- creating transformative, competitive offerings
for our customers.”
For more information about Orchestrated Customer Engagement, visit https://www.quintilesims.com/oce.
