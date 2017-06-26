QuintilesIMS (Q) Introduces Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE)

DANBURY, Conn. & RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuintilesIMS (NYSE:Q), a leading provider of information, technology services and contract research to the life sciences industry announced today the general availability of a new category of pharmaceuticals commercial operations SaaS software called Orchestrated Customer Engagement (OCE) in the winter of 2017.

This new category of enterprise SaaS software empowers pharmaceutical commercial teams to better coordinate and streamline several commercial functions. Those functions include; multi-channel marketing, customer relationship management, medical affairs, market access and home office operations, which can now work together to deliver an orchestrated customer engagement experience.

“Orchestrating our company’s engagement with our customers by leveraging new technologies is an important part of our commercial strategy,” said Chetak Buaria, Global Head of Commercial Excellence (Biopharma), Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. “For this reason, we are delighted to co-operate with QuintilesIMS on OCE. This cooperation will give us the ability to influence the solution roadmap and experiment new customer engagement models early on.”

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has been a QuintilesIMS technology customer since 2013. And it looks forward to fully benefiting from this unique OCE offering via deeper integration of its sales and marketing functions while providing a more orchestrated experience to its own customers.

This next generation of enterprise SaaS software is “born integrated” on the latest versions of best-in-class technology suppliers including: Force.com, Marketing Cloud, Heroku, Amazon Web Services, Reltio and others. In addition to its seamless integration across a “platform of platforms,” OCE leverages QuintilesIMS’s Ada – an artificial-intelligence that provides users with ambient, contextually appropriate, recommendations for the next best customer, conversation, channel, content, colleague and campaign.

The OCE offering also features Apollo – a thoughtfully-designed user experience and interface that’s easy to use and understand; as well as Lexi - an application program interface (API) layer that connects all applications and data across an enterprise using clear, common language. Customers can benefit from unprecedented levels of integration, intelligent decision making as well as optimal sales and marketing convergence with this revolutionary OCE SaaS offering.

“We wanted to build a solution that fills the gaps in the marketplace our customers were describing,” said Tal Rosenberg, senior vice president, Global Technology Solutions, QuintilesIMS. “This step-change evolution in enterprise SaaS software was created with direct input from customers. That collaboration resulted in an orchestrated commercial model that unifies several vertical silos of disconnected sales and marketing operations --- creating transformative, competitive offerings for our customers.”

For more information about Orchestrated Customer Engagement, visit https://www.quintilesims.com/oce.

QuintilesIMS (NYSE:Q) is a leading integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare service provider worldwide, dedicated to helping its clients improve their clinical, scientific and commercial results. Formed through the merger of Quintiles Transnational and IMS Health, QuintilesIMS's approximately 50,000 employees conduct operations in more than 100 countries.

As a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy, QuintilesIMS uses healthcare data to deliver critical, real-world disease and treatment insights.

